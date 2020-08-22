COVID-19 update: 3 deaths in 3 days

Saturday makes the third day in a row where Catawba County Public Health reported a COVID-19-related death.
Saturday’s additional death brings the county total to 39. This person was in their 50s, was hospitalized, and had a chronic health concern, said Emily Killian, Community Engagement Specialist. The person was also not associated with congregate care.
Catawba County Public Health also reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This brings the total to 2,496, with 15 patients currently hospitalized and 1,903 people recovered from the virus.
Burke County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Friday for a total of 1,937. Of these, 10 patients are currently hospitalized and 1,618 people have recovered from the virus.
The county also reported another death, bringing the total to 32. The individual was in their 70’s, was hospitalized, and died from COVID-19 related complications, according to a press release from Burke County Public Health.
Caldwell County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to 1,355. Of these, 19 patients are hospitalized, 743 people have recovered, and 18 have died.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,729 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This brings the state total to 153,641 cases, with 996 patients hospitalized, 127,749 people recovered, and 2,521 deaths.
