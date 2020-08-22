 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 update: 3 deaths in 3 days
0 comments
top story

COVID-19 update: 3 deaths in 3 days

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Saturday makes the third day in a row where Catawba County Public Health reported a COVID-19-related death.

Saturday’s additional death brings the county total to 39. This person was in their 50s, was hospitalized, and had a chronic health concern, said Emily Killian, Community Engagement Specialist. The person was also not associated with congregate care.

Catawba County Public Health also reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This brings the total to 2,496, with 15 patients currently hospitalized and 1,903 people recovered from the virus.

Burke County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Friday for a total of 1,937. Of these, 10 patients are currently hospitalized and 1,618 people have recovered from the virus.

The county also reported another death, bringing the total to 32. The individual was in their 70’s, was hospitalized, and died from COVID-19 related complications, according to a press release from Burke County Public Health.

Caldwell County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to 1,355. Of these, 19 patients are hospitalized, 743 people have recovered, and 18 have died.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,729 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This brings the state total to 153,641 cases, with 996 patients hospitalized, 127,749 people recovered, and 2,521 deaths.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

36 new cases

2,496 total cases

15 patients hospitalized

39 total deaths

1,903 people recovered

Burke County

18 new cases

1,937 total cases

10 patients hospitalized

32 total deaths

1,618 people recovered

Caldwell County

10 new cases

1,355 total cases

19 patients hospitalized

18 total deaths

743 people recovered

Alexander County

6 new cases

348 total cases

4 patients hospitalized

2 total deaths

286 people recovered

North Carolina

1,729 new cases

153,641 total cases

996 patients hospitalized

2,521 total deaths

127,749 people recovered

Burke and Caldwell counties data is as of Friday. Alexander County data is as of Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert