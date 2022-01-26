COVID-19 testing site offered at LP Frans Stadium

HICKORY ― Caldwell UNC Health Care, the Caldwell County Health Department and the Hickory Crawdads Baseball Club will host a COVID-19 testing site located at the LP Frans Stadium in Hickory beginning Friday, Jan. 28.

The testing site is made possible by support from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). All operations of this testing site will be managed by Optum, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group.

This testing site has the capacity to administer 200 PCR tests per day. The testing done by this site will bring relief to clinics and practices in the area by providing another option for community members to be tested for COVID-19. Results of the PCR tests can be expected 72 hours after testing.

To receive a PCR test at this site, arrive at the following address: LP Frans Stadium, 2500 Clement Blvd. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.

If you would like to receive a test, there is no need to make an appointment as walk-ins will be accepted. The testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The testing site will be open from Jan. 28 to March 25.