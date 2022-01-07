COVID-19 testing site hectic on Friday; more than 100 vehicles in line at one point

More than 100 vehicles were lined up Friday morning, filled with people hoping to get tested for COVID-19 at the Catawba County Public Health building in Hickory.

James Fogle was parked near the back of the line Friday and said he had been waiting for 30 minutes. He was told he could be waiting two hours before he would be tested.

Fogle said he came to the testing site because he had people over to his house on Sunday and three of them have since tested positive for the coronavirus. He added that he was fully vaccinated with the booster, but he had concerns that he had some of the symptoms of the virus. “I don’t feel terrible, but I just want to make sure. I have elderly in-laws,” he said.

Fogle said he tried finding a test somewhere else in the area. “I went to CVS and Walgreens … some of the local pharmacies, you know the mom and pop stores. I tried to make an appointment at Walgreens and they were booked up for today,” he said.

Amanda Bowling waited in line, as well. She said she also struggled to find a place to be tested. “There is no at-home test anywhere,” she said.