COVID-19 takes lives of 10 more Catawba County residents

Ten Catawba County residents died due to COVID-19 in the past week, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new deaths, reported Wednesday, put the county’s total at 557 since the pandemic began. The seven-day total is lower than the week before when 29 residents died.

The county reported 625 new COVID-19 cases over seven days, putting the county total at 35,123. The county’s weekly case numbers remain higher than the weekly counts reported during the delta wave of COVID-19 in September 2021.

Hospitalization of Catawba County residents stayed level, with 54 residents hospitalized with the virus as of Wednesday, according to public health.

Hospitalizations decreased at Catawba Valley Medical Center, which reported 40 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, 14 fewer than the week before, according to the hospital’s daily update. Of the 40 patients, 31 were unvaccinated.

The hospital reported that seven of the patients were in the intensive care unit, four of whom were unvaccinated. Six of the hospital’s ICU patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.