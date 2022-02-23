 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19 takes lives of 10 more Catawba County residents
CATAWBA COUTY

COVID-19 takes lives of 10 more Catawba County residents

Ten Catawba County residents died due to COVID-19 in the past week, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new deaths, reported Wednesday, put the county’s total at 557 since the pandemic began. The seven-day total is lower than the week before when 29 residents died.

The county reported 625 new COVID-19 cases over seven days, putting the county total at 35,123. The county’s weekly case numbers remain higher than the weekly counts reported during the delta wave of COVID-19 in September 2021.

Hospitalization of Catawba County residents stayed level, with 54 residents hospitalized with the virus as of Wednesday, according to public health.

Hospitalizations decreased at Catawba Valley Medical Center, which reported 40 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, 14 fewer than the week before, according to the hospital’s daily update. Of the 40 patients, 31 were unvaccinated.

The hospital reported that seven of the patients were in the intensive care unit, four of whom were unvaccinated. Six of the hospital’s ICU patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

In Catawba County, about 56% of the population is vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide, new COVID-19 cases reported daily continue to drop. There have been about 2.57 million COVID-19 cases in North Carolina since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS. As of Wednesday, 2,123 people were hospitalized with the virus and 22,390 have died.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up at catawbavaccine.org or call 828-282-2002.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

35,123 total cases

54 hospitalized

557 deaths

19,040 recovered

89,385 vaccinated

Burke County

24,970 total cases

11 hospitalized

316 deaths

24,169 recovered

43,770 vaccinated

Caldwell County

22,644 total cases

14 hospitalized

274 deaths

22,053 recovered

40,676 vaccinated

Alexander County

10,378 total cases

5 hospitalized

129 deaths

1,945 recovered

17,383 vaccinated

North Carolina

2,574,867 total cases

2,123 hospitalized

22,390 deaths

2,490,831 recovered

6,808,833 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of Feb. 16. All other data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

