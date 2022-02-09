 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 takes 20 Catawba County lives in 1 week
0 Comments
alert top story
CATAWBA COUNTY

COVID-19 takes 20 Catawba County lives in 1 week

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Twenty Catawba County residents died in one week due to COVID-19, the health department said.

The number, reported in Catawba County Public Health’s Wednesday update, is the highest seven-day total reported since January 2021. The deaths put the county’s total at 518 since the pandemic began.

Though deaths increased, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Catawba County decreased significantly Wednesday after reaching a pandemic high a week earlier.

There were 59 Catawba County residents hospitalized with the virus Wednesday, Catawba County Public Health said. The number decreased from 138 the Wednesday before.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hospitalizations decreased at Catawba Valley Medical Center, as well, which reported 70 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, 10 fewer than the week before, according to the hospital’s daily update. Of those 70 patients, 49 were unvaccinated.

The hospital reported that 12 of those patients were in the intensive care unit, nine of whom were unvaccinated. All of the hospital’s ICU patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Catawba County saw 671 new cases over the past week as of Wednesday, putting the county’s total at 33,905 cases.

About 56% of Catawba County’s population — 89,153 people — has been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said. Of those people, 38,247 have received a booster or additional dose.

Statewide, there have been more than 2.5 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday, there were 3,812 people hospitalized with the virus, a decrease from the previous week.

North Carolina is now at 21,482 COVID-19-related deaths, the Department of Health and Human Services said.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

33,905 total cases

59 hospitalized

518 deaths

19,040 recovered

89,153 vaccinated

Burke County

24,112 total cases

38 hospitalized

290 deaths

22,882 recovered

43,702 vaccinated

Caldwell County

22,055 total cases

41 hospitalized

258 deaths

20,817 recovered

40,557 vaccinated

Alexander County

10,094 total cases

5 hospitalized

129 deaths

1,945 recovered

17,315 vaccinated

North Carolina

2,509,470 total cases

3,812 hospitalized

21,482 deaths

2,313,159 recovered

6,787,743 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of Feb. 2. All other data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up at catawbavaccine.org or call 828-282-2002.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US troops roll into Romania amidst Ukraine crisis

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert