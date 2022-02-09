COVID-19 takes 20 Catawba County lives in 1 week

Twenty Catawba County residents died in one week due to COVID-19, the health department said.

The number, reported in Catawba County Public Health’s Wednesday update, is the highest seven-day total reported since January 2021. The deaths put the county’s total at 518 since the pandemic began.

Though deaths increased, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Catawba County decreased significantly Wednesday after reaching a pandemic high a week earlier.

There were 59 Catawba County residents hospitalized with the virus Wednesday, Catawba County Public Health said. The number decreased from 138 the Wednesday before.

Hospitalizations decreased at Catawba Valley Medical Center, as well, which reported 70 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, 10 fewer than the week before, according to the hospital’s daily update. Of those 70 patients, 49 were unvaccinated.

The hospital reported that 12 of those patients were in the intensive care unit, nine of whom were unvaccinated. All of the hospital’s ICU patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Catawba County saw 671 new cases over the past week as of Wednesday, putting the county’s total at 33,905 cases.