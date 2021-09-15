COVID-19 take 13 Catawba County residents in 1 week

Of those, 40 were unvaccinated. There were 14 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, one of which was vaccinated. Eleven COVID-19 ICU patients are on ventilators.

On Tuesday, Lenoir’s Caldwell UNC Health Care reported 26 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 22 were unvaccinated. Six unvaccinated patients were in the ICU and all were on ventilators.

School clusters

Five schools in Catawba County have active clusters of COVID-19, according to a state report.

At least one school in each of the county’s three districts have a reported COVID-19 cluster, which is defined as five or more cases in a school setting, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There is one cluster in a daycare center as well.

Catawba County Schools has two clusters, one at Clyde Campbell Elementary School and one at Bandys High School, according to the state.

At Clyde Campbell, one staff member and five students have tested positive in relation to the cluster.

At Bandys, five students have COVID-19 related to the cluster.