COVID-19 take 13 Catawba County residents in 1 week

Catawba County saw 13 new COVID-19 deaths of county residents and 566 new COVID-19 cases over seven days.
From Sept. 9 through Wednesday, 13 Catawba County resident deaths due to COVID-19 were reported, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The new deaths put the county’s total at 364 since the pandemic began.
The 566 new cases reported during that same seven-day period put the county’s total at 22,747 cases.
There are 64 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19, according to public health.
Hospitalizations
Catawba Valley Medical Center reported 80 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the hospital’s weekly update.
Of those patients, 67 are unvaccinated — about 84%.
There are 16 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit, and 11 of those are on ventilators. One ICU patient is vaccinated. The patient is on a ventilator.
At Frye Regional Medical Center there are about 50 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, according to Director of Marketing and Communications Ann Metz. About 80 percent of those patients are unvaccinated.
Wednesday, Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge in Burke County reported 51 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Of those, 40 were unvaccinated. There were 14 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, one of which was vaccinated. Eleven COVID-19 ICU patients are on ventilators.
On Tuesday, Lenoir’s Caldwell UNC Health Care reported 26 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 22 were unvaccinated. Six unvaccinated patients were in the ICU and all were on ventilators.
School clusters
Five schools in Catawba County have active clusters of COVID-19, according to a state report.
At least one school in each of the county’s three districts have a reported COVID-19 cluster, which is defined as five or more cases in a school setting, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
There is one cluster in a daycare center as well.
Catawba County Schools has two clusters, one at Clyde Campbell Elementary School and one at Bandys High School, according to the state.
At Clyde Campbell, one staff member and five students have tested positive in relation to the cluster.
At Bandys, five students have COVID-19 related to the cluster.
Hickory Public Schools has one COVID-19 cluster at Hickory High School. Six students tested positive for COVID-19, according to NCDHHS.
Newton-Conover City Schools has two reported clusters. One is at Newton-Conover Middle School and the other is at Shuford Elementary School.
Newton-Conover Middle has seen six COVID-19 cases in students related to the cluster.
Shuford Elementary reported five student cases related to the cluster.
One daycare center, Abernathy Memorial Child Daycare, has reported a cluster in Catawba County. Six staff members and three children tested positive for COVID-19.
In Caldwell County there are four schools with reported clusters, according to NCDHHS: South Caldwell High School, Hibriten High School, Collettsville School, and Dudley Shoals Elementary School.
Three schools in Burke County have clusters: East Burke High School, Patton High School and Salem Elementary School.