COVID-19 steady, 200 new cases in 14 days

COVID-19 cases remained steady in Catawba County as of Wednesday, with about 200 new cases reported in Catawba County in the past two weeks.

PCR and rapid test cases from March 17 through Wednesday totaled 209, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The latest cases put the county’s total at 47,537 cases. That number includes both PCR and antigen rapid tests.

There were five COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past two weeks, putting the county’s total at 566, according to the state.

As of Wednesday about 56% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated — just more than 90,000 people. About 41,080 have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

Statewide, there have been about 2.6 million COVID-19 cases in North Carolina and 23,203 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

47,537 total cases

566 deaths

90,067 vaccinated

Burke County

25,292 total cases

5 hospitalized

346 deaths

24,823 recovered

44,255 vaccinated

Caldwell County

25,959 total cases

3 hospitalized

288 deaths

25,521 recovered

40,973 vaccinated

Alexander County

10,420 total cases

133 deaths

17,503 vaccinated

North Carolina

2,628,287 total cases

465 hospitalized

23,203 deaths

2,597,732 recovered

6,872,796 vaccinated

Data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up at catawbavaccine.org or call 828-282-2002.

