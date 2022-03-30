COVID-19 steady, 200 new cases in 14 days

COVID-19 cases remained steady in Catawba County as of Wednesday, with about 200 new cases reported in Catawba County in the past two weeks.

PCR and rapid test cases from March 17 through Wednesday totaled 209, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The latest cases put the county’s total at 47,537 cases. That number includes both PCR and antigen rapid tests.

There were five COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past two weeks, putting the county’s total at 566, according to the state.

As of Wednesday about 56% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated — just more than 90,000 people. About 41,080 have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

Statewide, there have been about 2.6 million COVID-19 cases in North Carolina and 23,203 people have died.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.