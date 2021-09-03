COVID-19 rising faster than winter peak, health officials say

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have been seeing significant increases in new case numbers over the past month, accompanied by increases in hospitalizations and an increasing number of deaths, and we expect further rises in all three metrics for the near future,” she said.

The delta variant accounts for nearly all new infections in North Carolina right now because of how easily it spreads, Killian said. With the original COVID-19 virus, one person would typically spread the virus to one or two other people. Someone infected with the delta variant typically spreads it to six or more other people.

The delta variant is also causing a steep increase in cases in children, Killian said. During the winter’s peak, Catawba County saw 108 cases reported in children 5 to 17 in one week. This summer, the week of Aug. 22, there were 136 new cases in children 5 to 17.

The county’s hospitals are worried about the current rise in cases, Killian said. Catawba Valley Medical Center had 72 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday, and Frye Regional Medical Center had more than 40 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday.

Public health is asking people to take the same measures as in the winter to stop the spread, like wearing a mask, social distancing and handwashing.