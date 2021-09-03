COVID-19 rising faster than winter peak, health officials say

COVID-19 case numbers in Catawba County are rapidly increasing, with a jump of more than 200 cases reported versus last week.
The latest seven-day total, reported Wednesday, was 602 new COVID-19 cases, according to Catawba County Public Health. The Wednesday before, the seven-day new case count was 398.
The current rate of increase is faster than what the county saw in the fall, as cases rose toward an all-time seven-day high of about 1,200 cases.
“Last winter, we saw a gradual buildup to the peak, where the delta variant is fueling a much faster rise,” said Emily Killian, Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist.
In the fall of 2020, it took about three weeks to increase from 400 cases in a week to 600 cases in a week, according to public health’s data, which shows seven-day totals on every Wednesday, going back to early 2020. In seven days the county’s number matched that three-week jump.
The winter peak saw consistently high case numbers, with about 1,000 new cases a week for about six weeks.
Just where this current increase in cases might go isn’t clear, but public health officials expect numbers to keep rising, Killian said. Since June 30, the number of new cases reported in a week has risen by 995%, she said.
“We have been seeing significant increases in new case numbers over the past month, accompanied by increases in hospitalizations and an increasing number of deaths, and we expect further rises in all three metrics for the near future,” she said.
The delta variant accounts for nearly all new infections in North Carolina right now because of how easily it spreads, Killian said. With the original COVID-19 virus, one person would typically spread the virus to one or two other people. Someone infected with the delta variant typically spreads it to six or more other people.
The delta variant is also causing a steep increase in cases in children, Killian said. During the winter’s peak, Catawba County saw 108 cases reported in children 5 to 17 in one week. This summer, the week of Aug. 22, there were 136 new cases in children 5 to 17.
The county’s hospitals are worried about the current rise in cases, Killian said. Catawba Valley Medical Center had 72 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday, and Frye Regional Medical Center had more than 40 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday.
Public health is asking people to take the same measures as in the winter to stop the spread, like wearing a mask, social distancing and handwashing.
“A single measure is not the answer,” Killian said. “By layering these prevention measures, we can all make a significant impact on the transmission of COVID-19 in our community.”
Vaccination rates are much higher now than in the winter. About 48 percent of Catawba County’s population has received at least one dose. The rate is higher in adults over 65. About 83 percent of that age group is vaccinated in Catawba County.
The rate is 45 percent in younger populations, Killian said. The health department is still administering COVID-19 vaccines.