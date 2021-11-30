COVID-19 pandemic focus of First Friday series

HICKORY — The last of Lenoir-Rhyne University’s three-part First Friday series this semester on the COVID-19 pandemic will take place Friday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. with a presentation from Randall Bergman, Ph.D., associate professor of public health.

First Friday lectures are open to the public but space is limited. In-person attendance in Lenoir-Rhyne’s Rudisill Library room 127 will be limited to the first 30 online registrants, and all visitors are required to wear a mask while on campus. The lecture will also be livestreamed via Zoom. Registration and other details may be found at lr.edu/first-fridays.