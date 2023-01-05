COVID-19: Over half of N.C. counties rise to medium risk, including Catawba County

This week, Catawba County became one of more than 50 counties in the state at a medium COVID-19 community risk level, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.

Burke and Caldwell counties are also at medium risk. Alexander retained its low-risk status.

Last week, only 24 counties were medium risk. The number more than doubled this week, and the number of high-risk counties rose from two to 10.

Catawba County was a low-risk county last week.

There were nearly 400 cases of COVID-19 in Catawba County for the week of Dec. 25-31, according to the state website as of Jan. 4. About 80 were reinfections. The week before, there were 356 cases and 91 reinfections.

There were no COVID-19 deaths in Catawba County during Christmas week, but the current report for Dec. 25-31 indicates one death.

As of Jan. 4, the state website said 55% of Catawba County residents have completed an initial series of COVID-19 vaccinations. The website said 55% have also had at least one booster, but only 15% of residents have had an updated Omicron booster.

“As trends rise and fall, we have the tools to help manage COVID-19,” Bailey Pennington, a communications specialist with the Department of Health and Human Services, said in an email. “Staying up-to-date on vaccines and the most up-to-date boosters remain the best defense in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.”

How can I get tested and vaccinated?

Pennington said to visit myspot.nc.gov to find where vaccines, including the updated booster, are available nearby. Another resource is covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.

Mako Medical offers free COVID-19 PCR testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays in the back parking lot at Catawba County Public Health, according to the Catawba County Public Health website. Individuals can pre-register at mako.exchange/scheduler/registration. No appointment is needed. There is no cost to the patient. No ID is required, the website stated.

Catawba County Public Health also offers free at-home test kits. Individuals seeking at-home tests are not required to live in Catawba County, but must be over the age of 14 to pick up the tests, the website said. Individuals may pick up a total of 10 tests per person, per visit, it said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website said if you are homebound, contact your health care provider or your state or local health department for information about COVID-19 immunizations.