COVID-19 outbreak reported in Caldwell County hospital staff

The emergency department of Caldwell Memorial Hospital in Lenoir reported an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in staff members of the department.

Five members of the emergency department tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a news release from Caldwell County on Tuesday.

The hospital will follow infection prevention protocols to prevent further spread, which includes screening employees daily, according to a statement from Caldwell UNC Health Care.

“Our community is experiencing a surge in positive cases at this time and community exposure to the virus is prevalent. We urge the public to continue to wear face masks, socially distance and wash your hands regularly,” the statement said.

Caldwell County also reported two outbreaks in congregate living facilities. Six residents of Koinonia Apartments tested positive and one resident and one staff member at Grandview Villa tested positive.

Caldwell County also reported its highest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 166 new cases. The county also saw a record-high number of hospitalizations with 43 people hospitalized.