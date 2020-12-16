 Skip to main content
COVID-19 outbreak reported in Caldwell County hospital staff
CALDWELL COUNTY

The emergency department of Caldwell Memorial Hospital in Lenoir reported an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in staff members of the department.

Five members of the emergency department tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a news release from Caldwell County on Tuesday.

The hospital will follow infection prevention protocols to prevent further spread, which includes screening employees daily, according to a statement from Caldwell UNC Health Care.

“Our community is experiencing a surge in positive cases at this time and community exposure to the virus is prevalent. We urge the public to continue to wear face masks, socially distance and wash your hands regularly,” the statement said.

Caldwell County also reported two outbreaks in congregate living facilities. Six residents of Koinonia Apartments tested positive and one resident and one staff member at Grandview Villa tested positive.

Caldwell County also reported its highest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 166 new cases. The county also saw a record-high number of hospitalizations with 43 people hospitalized.

In Catawba County there were 106 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, putting the county total at 9,483 cases, according to Catawba County Public Health. Of those, 7,695 are considered recovered as of Wednesday.

There were three new coronavirus-related deaths reported Wednesday, putting the county total at 127.

There are 92 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide there were 5,273 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday. The new cases put the state total at 451,874, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 2,811 people hospitalized with the virus statewide and 5,979 people have died.

Catawba County

106 new cases

9,483 total cases

92 hospitalized

127 deaths

7,695 recovered

Burke County

103 cases

5,188 total cases

24 hospitalized

75 deaths

4,046 recovered

Caldwell County

166 new cases

4,534 total cases

43 hospitalized

54 deaths

2,525 recovered

Alexander County

10 new cases

2,109 total cases

15 hospitalized

22 deaths

1,623 recovered

North Carolina

5,273 new cases

451,874 total cases

2,811 hospitalized

5,979 deaths

365,273 recovered

Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Tuesday.

