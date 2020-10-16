COVID-19 outbreak reported at state prison in Maiden

Catawba County saw 90 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a record high for the county’s daily increases, according to Catawba County Public Health. The previous high was 66 cases reported in one day.

A little more than a third of the cases are related to an outbreak at Catawba Correctional Center, a state prison in Maiden. There were 33 cases reported to public health Thursday and included in Friday’s numbers, public health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said.

There have been 187 inmates tested at the correctional center and 293 total tests done, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety website. Of those tests, 42 have been negative and six of those positive cases are considered recovered.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Friday’s cases brought Catawba County’s seven-day average to 52 cases per day — well over the previous high reported Thursday of 43.

Statewide, North Carolina saw 2,684 new cases on Friday, a new single-day increase high after a new record was set Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state total is 241,623 cases.

There are 1,148 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,910 people have died.