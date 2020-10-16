 Skip to main content
COVID-19 outbreak reported at state prison in Maiden
COVID-19 outbreak reported at state prison in Maiden

  • Updated
Catawba County saw 90 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a record high for the county’s daily increases, according to Catawba County Public Health. The previous high was 66 cases reported in one day.

A little more than a third of the cases are related to an outbreak at Catawba Correctional Center, a state prison in Maiden. There were 33 cases reported to public health Thursday and included in Friday’s numbers, public health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said.

There have been 187 inmates tested at the correctional center and 293 total tests done, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety website. Of those tests, 42 have been negative and six of those positive cases are considered recovered.

Friday’s cases brought Catawba County’s seven-day average to 52 cases per day — well over the previous high reported Thursday of 43.

Statewide, North Carolina saw 2,684 new cases on Friday, a new single-day increase high after a new record was set Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state total is 241,623 cases.

There are 1,148 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,910 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

90 new cases

3,867 total cases

22 patients hospitalized

61 total deaths

3,182 people recovered

Burke County

23 new cases

2,743 total cases

9 patients hospitalized

51 total deaths

2,282 people recovered

Caldwell County

22 new cases

2,084 total cases

12 patients hospitalized

30 total deaths

1,188 people recovered

Alexander County

13 new cases

625 total cases

4 patients hospitalized

9 total deaths

527 people recovered

North Carolina

2,684 new cases

241,623 total cases

1,148 patients hospitalized

3,910 total deaths

206,471 people recovered

Burke, Caldwell and Alexander counties data is as of Thursday.

