COVID-19 outbreak reported at Shaire Center in Caldwell County
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Shaire Center in Caldwell County

Catawba County reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The new cases put the county total at 4,170 cases since the pandemic began, according to Catawba County Public Health.

Abuot 78 percent of Catawba County cases are considered recovered. The remaining cases have not met the requirements to be considered recovered

There are 33 county residents hospitalized with the virus. No new deaths were reported, leaving the county with 62 total.

On Thursday, Caldwell County reported an outbreak of COVID-19 at Shaire Center assisted living in Lenoir, the second outbreak at the facility, according to a press release from Caldwell County.

There are 17 confirmed cases, the release said. An earlier outbreak in August had four cases.

Statewide totals were delayed on Friday due to technical issues, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

49 new cases

4,170 total cases

33 patients hospitalized

62 total deaths

3,247 people recovered

Burke County

34 new cases

2,893 total cases

7 patients hospitalized

52 total deaths

2,418 people recovered

Caldwell County

49 new cases

2,307 total cases

16 patients hospitalized

30 total deaths

1,500 people recovered

Alexander County

29 new cases

729 total cases

13 patients hospitalized

9 total deaths

555 people recovered

North Carolina

2,400 new cases

252,992 total cases

1,205 patients hospitalized

4,082 total deaths

218,541 people recovered

Caldwell, Burke, Alexander counties and state data is as of Thursday.

