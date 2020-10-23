COVID-19 outbreak reported at Shaire Center in Caldwell County

Catawba County reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The new cases put the county total at 4,170 cases since the pandemic began, according to Catawba County Public Health.

Abuot 78 percent of Catawba County cases are considered recovered. The remaining cases have not met the requirements to be considered recovered

There are 33 county residents hospitalized with the virus. No new deaths were reported, leaving the county with 62 total.

On Thursday, Caldwell County reported an outbreak of COVID-19 at Shaire Center assisted living in Lenoir, the second outbreak at the facility, according to a press release from Caldwell County.

There are 17 confirmed cases, the release said. An earlier outbreak in August had four cases.

Statewide totals were delayed on Friday due to technical issues, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.