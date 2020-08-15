COVID-19 outbreak reported at Brian Center East in Hickory

Catawba County Public Health is investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 at Brian Center East, where four residents have tested positive for the virus.
Brian Center East is informing residents, their family members and staff about the situation, the release from public health said.
This is the 10th congregate care facility outbreak identified in Catawba County. In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases.
Brian Center East, on Tate Boulevard in Hickory, has conducted additional testing and is working closely with public health to ensure control measures are in place to help prevent further spread of the disease, the release said.
Public Health is continuing daily monitoring of all congregate care facilities in our community in order to respond as quickly as possible to reports of potential illness, the release said.
Public health also reported 24 new COVID-19 cases in Catawba County, bringing the overall total to 2,301.
Sixteen residents are in the hospital with the virus. The county has experienced 33 virus-related deaths.
More information about Catawba County’s COVID-19 response and recommended prevention measures can be found online at www.catawbacountync.gov.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.