COVID-19 outbreak reported at behavioral health hospital
COVID-19

  • Updated
The 12th outbreak of COVID-19 was reported in Catawba County on Thursday at the south campus of Frye Regional Medical Center.

Four patients and three staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a press release from Catawba County Public Health.

Frye Regional’s South Campus is an 81-bed behavioral health hospital.

The facility is informing patients, their families and staff about the outbreak. More testing is being done, according to the release.

Catawba County also saw another COVID-19 related death Thursday, the seventh death in the past week.

The latest death puts the county total at 44, 20 of which were reported in the past month, according to Catawba County Public Health.

Thursday’s death was that of a person in their 70s, who was not hospitalized, according to public health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian. They were a resident in a congregate living facility. 

Catawba County reported 29 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, putting the county total at 2,579 residents who tested positive for the coronavirus. Of those, about 87 percent are considered recovered. The remaining have not met requirements to be considered recovered, according to public health.

There are 13 county residents hospitalized with the virus, down from 16 on Wednesday.

Statewide, 2,091 cases were reported bringing the state total to 161,076. There are 958 people hospitalized with the virus and 2,630 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

29 new cases

2,579 total cases

13 patients hospitalized

44 total deaths

2,260 people recovered

Burke County

12 new cases

1,977 total cases

10 patients hospitalized

33 total deaths

1,695 people recovered

Caldwell County

19 new cases

1,401 total cases

19 patients hospitalized

20 total deaths

771 people recovered

Alexander County

0 new cases

365 total cases

9 patients hospitalized

2 total deaths

301 people recovered

North Carolina

2,091 new cases

161,076 total cases

958 patients hospitalized

2,630 total deaths

136,630 people recovered

Burke and Caldwell counties data is as of Wednesday. Alexander County data is as of Monday.

