COVID-19 outbreak identified at Abernethy Laurels

Abernethy Laurels retirement community has another outbreak of COVID-19, this time mostly among staff at the facility.
The outbreak, reported by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, is the third at the Newton facility since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
The state reported that 11 people related to the facility have tested positive for the virus. Ten of the cases are in staff members, according to the Tuesday report. One case is in a resident of the retirement community.
The facility's first two outbreaks, defined as two or more cases in one facility, were in May and July. Both are considered resolved.
The facility has strict infection prevention controls in place, Executive Director Amber McIntosh said. When an outbreak happens employees self-isolate until no longer contagious.
On Wednesday, Catawba County saw 56 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new death reported, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The new cases put the county total at 5,368 cases. Of those, 4,553 are considered recovered — 84.8 percent of cases.
The additional coronavirus-related death increased the county total to 71. The latest death was a person in their 60s who was hospitalized and considered high risk. They were not connected to a congregate care facility.
There are 41 county residents hospitalized with the virus.
In the past 14 days, an average of 9.5 percent of tests on Catawba County residents were positive. In Burke County, the 14-day test positivity rate was 4 percent. Caldwell County’s was 8.3 percent and Alexander County’s was 17.9 percent.
Statewide, the two-week average was 6.6 percent.
North Carolina saw 3,119 new cases on Wednesday, an all-time high single-day increase for the state, according to NCDHHS. The new cases push the state’s total over 300,000 cases, to 300,561.
There are 1,246 people hospitalized with the virus and 6,698 have died.
Catawba County
56 new cases
5,368 total cases
41 hospitalized
71 deaths
4,553 recovered
Burke County
Support Local Journalism
35 new cases
3,378 total cases10 hospitalized
64 deaths
2,824 recovered
Caldwell County
20 new cases
2,897 total cases
19 hospitalized
36 deaths
1,919 recovered
Alexander County
0 new cases
1,097 total cases
26 hospitalized
12 deaths
925 recovered
North Carolina
3,119 new cases
300,561 total cases
1,246 hospitalized
4,698 deaths
261,719 recovered
Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Tuesday. Alexander County data is as of Monday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.