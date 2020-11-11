COVID-19 outbreak identified at Abernethy Laurels

Abernethy Laurels retirement community has another outbreak of COVID-19, this time mostly among staff at the facility.

The outbreak, reported by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, is the third at the Newton facility since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state reported that 11 people related to the facility have tested positive for the virus. Ten of the cases are in staff members, according to the Tuesday report. One case is in a resident of the retirement community.

The facility's first two outbreaks, defined as two or more cases in one facility, were in May and July. Both are considered resolved.

The facility has strict infection prevention controls in place, Executive Director Amber McIntosh said. When an outbreak happens employees self-isolate until no longer contagious.

On Wednesday, Catawba County saw 56 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new death reported, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases put the county total at 5,368 cases. Of those, 4,553 are considered recovered — 84.8 percent of cases.