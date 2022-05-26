COVID-19 numbers rising; 316 cases reported in one week in Catawba County

COVID-19 cases continue to climb week over week in Catawba County. No new deaths have been reported since the end of April.

There were 316 new cases reported the week of May 15-21, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The number is 100 more cases than the week before.

The number of new COVID-19 cases started rising in mid-April. Weekly case totals have risen every week since April 9.

There have been 48,493 COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County, according to NCDHHS. Those cases include PCR and antigen rapid tests.

No new COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the week of April 18. There have been 600 total COVID-19 deaths in Catawba County since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday about 57% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated — 90,553 people. About 44,700 have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

Catawba County is still classified as a low-risk community, according to NCDHHS.

Statewide, more than 2.74 million COVID-19 cases have been reported and 24,644 people have died. Data shows 574 people, on average, were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the week of May 15-21 in North Carolina.

