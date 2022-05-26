 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CATAWBA COUNTY

COVID-19 numbers rising; 316 cases reported in one week in Catawba County

  Updated
  • 0

COVID-19 cases continue to climb week over week in Catawba County. No new deaths have been reported since the end of April.

There were 316 new cases reported the week of May 15-21, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The number is 100 more cases than the week before.

The number of new COVID-19 cases started rising in mid-April. Weekly case totals have risen every week since April 9.

There have been 48,493 COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County, according to NCDHHS. Those cases include PCR and antigen rapid tests.

No new COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the week of April 18. There have been 600 total COVID-19 deaths in Catawba County since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday about 57% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated — 90,553 people. About 44,700 have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

Catawba County is still classified as a low-risk community, according to NCDHHS.

Statewide, more than 2.74 million COVID-19 cases have been reported and 24,644 people have died. Data shows 574 people, on average, were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the week of May 15-21 in North Carolina.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up by calling 828-282-2002.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

48,493 total cases

600 deaths

90,553 vaccinated

Burke County

26,300 total cases

4 hospitalized

356 deaths

25,840 recovered

44,424 vaccinated

Caldwell County

26,521 total cases

6 hospitalized

289 deaths

26,205 recovered

41,167 vaccinated

Alexander County

10,559 total cases

139 deaths

17,699 vaccinated

North Carolina

2,744,935 total cases

574 hospitalized

24,644 deaths

2,674,444 recovered

6,928,713 vaccinated

Data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

