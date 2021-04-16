'COVID-19 is still here'; health department watching for possible rise in cases

The recent Easter holiday and school spring breaks are potential causes of rising case numbers, but it is still too soon to tell if they caused an increase in spread, Killian said. The coming Memorial Day holiday and summer weather is another cause for concern, she said.

Along with possible increase in community spread, Catawba County Public Health is seeing an increase in cases in younger people, Killian said.

“We are also seeing younger people who are sicker than before — some have been out of work for several weeks,” Killian said. “In these cases, it has been difficult to identify exactly where they were exposed. This serves as a valuable reminder that anytime you are around others, there is some level of risk.”

A positive trend in cases is a significant decrease in COVID-19 infections in older people, Killian said. The decrease can be linked to a high vaccination rate in people over 65, Killian said.

Public health hopes the overall vaccination rate will rise to prevent infection in all age groups, she said.

As of Friday, 20 percent of Catawba County’s population is fully vaccinated. The number needs to be much higher for COVID-19 to no longer be a threat.