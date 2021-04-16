'COVID-19 is still here'; health department watching for possible rise in cases

Though COVID-19 cases have remained steady and relatively low in recent weeks, Catawba County Public Health is keeping an eye on early signs of increased spread.
Catawba County’s new case numbers have remained steady since early March, but COVID-19 is still present and still a pressing issue, Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said.
“Despite overall lower numbers in the past few weeks, COVID-19 is still here,” Killian said. “Catawba County Public Health is still closely monitoring trends and we are beginning to see early signs that could indicate more community spread.”
Catawba County has seen an average of about 33 new COVID-19 cases per day for the past month. With cases steady, deaths and hospitalizations have dropped off, but those indicators often lag behind, only reflecting the state of community spread weeks later, Killian said.
“Both deaths and hospitalizations are considered lagging indicators,” Killian said. “This means that cases tend to change first, followed by hospitalizations, which show trends a few weeks after cases. Deaths follow after that, reflecting trends a few weeks after hospitalizations.”
Recent case trends show a possible increase in cases coming, Killian said. The daily case counts are an early predictor of what could come, she said.
The recent Easter holiday and school spring breaks are potential causes of rising case numbers, but it is still too soon to tell if they caused an increase in spread, Killian said. The coming Memorial Day holiday and summer weather is another cause for concern, she said.
Along with possible increase in community spread, Catawba County Public Health is seeing an increase in cases in younger people, Killian said.
“We are also seeing younger people who are sicker than before — some have been out of work for several weeks,” Killian said. “In these cases, it has been difficult to identify exactly where they were exposed. This serves as a valuable reminder that anytime you are around others, there is some level of risk.”
A positive trend in cases is a significant decrease in COVID-19 infections in older people, Killian said. The decrease can be linked to a high vaccination rate in people over 65, Killian said.
Public health hopes the overall vaccination rate will rise to prevent infection in all age groups, she said.
As of Friday, 20 percent of Catawba County’s population is fully vaccinated. The number needs to be much higher for COVID-19 to no longer be a threat.
“That leaves a lot of room for people to get very ill, especially considering more than half of our county’s adults have at least one chronic disease, which increases risk of severe illness,” Killian said.
Until more people are vaccinated, people need to stay safe, Killian said.
“One thing that has remained constant is the need to practice prevention measures — wearing a mask, keeping several feet of space between yourself and others, and washing your hands frequently,” she said. “This is true, even as restrictions have opened up somewhat on the state level. We must remain vigilant.”
Even people who have had COVID-19 should practice prevention measures.
Those who are fully vaccinated can gather with other people who are also fully vaccinated safely, without masks.