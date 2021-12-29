COVID-19 in 2021: Virus faced vaccine in second year of pandemic

In 2021, Catawba County saw the severe highs and lows of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 16,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Catawba County in 2021, and more than 300 county residents died from the virus.

Along with those cases and deaths, 2021 also brought the COVID-19 vaccine. About 87,000 Catawba County residents got at least one dose of the vaccine this year.

The county started off the year with the worst of the virus. Some of the highest hospitalization numbers and daily COVID-19 case counts were recorded in January and February, according to Catawba County Public Health data. There were 119 county residents hospitalized with the virus on a single day in February, the highest number in 2021. In January, 1,232 new COVID-19 cases were reported in one week, the highest seven-day total Catawba County reported in 2021.

During that time, the COVID-19 vaccine was slowly dispersed to the public.

Cases began to fall in late February and the number of people vaccinated began to rise. By March, Catawba county was seeing about 150 new cases a week and about 20% of the county’s population was vaccinated.

