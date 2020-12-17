COVID-19 hospitalizations reach 94 in Catawba County

Catawba County reported 187 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to Catawba County Public Health Department.

The new cases put the county’s total at 9,670 cases since the pandemic began. There have been 1,077 cases in the past seven days.

There are 94 county residents hospitalized with the virus. No new deaths were reported on Thursday, leaving the county total at 127.

Statewide, there were 5,786 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, putting the state total at 457,660, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 2,804 people hospitalized with the virus and 6,065 people have died.