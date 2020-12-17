 Skip to main content
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach 94 in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY

COVID-19 hospitalizations reach 94 in Catawba County

Catawba County reported 187 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to Catawba County Public Health Department.

The new cases put the county’s total at 9,670 cases since the pandemic began. There have been 1,077 cases in the past seven days.

There are 94 county residents hospitalized with the virus. No new deaths were reported on Thursday, leaving the county total at 127.

Statewide, there were 5,786 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, putting the state total at 457,660, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 2,804 people hospitalized with the virus and 6,065 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

187 new cases

9,670 total cases

94 hospitalized

127 deaths

7,695 recovered

Burke County

65 cases

5,253 total cases

23 hospitalized

75 deaths

4,082 recovered

Caldwell County

71 new cases

4,605 total cases

43 hospitalized

55 deaths

2,651 recovered

Alexander County

24 new cases

2,133 total cases

15 hospitalized

22 deaths

1,623 recovered

North Carolina

5,786 new cases

457,660 total cases

2,804 hospitalized

6,065 deaths

365,273 recovered

Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Wednesday.

