COVID-19 hospitalizations more than double

COVID-19 hospitalizations more than doubled in a week in Catawba County, according to the data from the health department.

There are 71 Catawba County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health. There were 31 hospitalized residents a week earlier.

The county also saw three new COVID-19-related deaths in the past week, bringing the county total to 318 residents who have died, according to public health.

Catawba County saw about 55 new reported cases per day over seven days, from Aug. 12 through Wednesday. The 385 new cases reported over those seven days is an increase from the week prior, which saw 323 new cases.

The cases put the county’s total at 20,670 cases since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday, 73,083 county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The number accounts for about 46% of the county’s population, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide, about 63% of the population has received at least one dose.

There have been 1,131,243 total COVID-19 cases in North Carolina since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS. There are 2,930 people hospitalized with the coronavirus and 13,952 have died.

