COVID-19 hospitalizations more than double
  • Updated
COVID-19 hospitalizations more than doubled in a week in Catawba County, according to the data from the health department.

There are 71 Catawba County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health. There were 31 hospitalized residents a week earlier.

The county also saw three new COVID-19-related deaths in the past week, bringing the county total to 318 residents who have died, according to public health.

U.S. health officials have announced plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness is falling.

Catawba County saw about 55 new reported cases per day over seven days, from Aug. 12 through Wednesday. The 385 new cases reported over those seven days is an increase from the week prior, which saw 323 new cases.

The cases put the county’s total at 20,670 cases since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday, 73,083 county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The number accounts for about 46% of the county’s population, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide, about 63% of the population has received at least one dose.

There have been 1,131,243 total COVID-19 cases in North Carolina since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS. There are 2,930 people hospitalized with the coronavirus and 13,952 have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

20,670 total cases

71 hospitalized

318 deaths

19,040 recovered

73,083 vaccinated

Burke County

11,560 total cases

22 hospitalized

171 deaths

10,592 recovered

36,459 vaccinated

Caldwell County

10,325 total cases

15 hospitalized

155 deaths

9,802 recovered

33,255 vaccinated

Alexander County

4,910 total cases

6 hospitalized

88 deaths

1,945 recovered

14,259 vaccinated

North Carolina

1,131,243 total cases

2,930 hospitalized

13,952 deaths

1,047,722 recovered

5,478,134 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of Aug.11. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

Anyone 12 years old and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or calling 828-282-2002.

