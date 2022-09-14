 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CATAWBA COUNTY

COVID-19 hospital admission rise slightly in Catawba County; 418 new cases in one week

More than 400 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Catawba County in the latest seven-day reporting period.

The county saw 418 new coronavirus cases the week of Sept. 3-10, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. It is a slight increase from the previous two weeks. That number is still a decrease from July, when the county saw nearly 600 cases in one week.

There have been 55,370 total COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS. Those cases include results from PCR and antigen rapid tests.

No new deaths were reported in the latest seven-day period, according to NCDHHS data. There have been 635 Catawba County resident deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020. 

Though new cases have decreased, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still classifies Catawba County as a community with a high-case transmission level. Caldwell County is a high-transmission area, as well.

People are also reading…

Over seven days, from Sept. 6 to 11, 25 county residents were admitted to a hospital with COVID-19, six more than the week before. About 8.2% of staffed hospital beds in Catawba County were in use by patients with COVID-19, also a slight increase from the week before, according to the CDC. About 10% of ICU beds in Catawba County held a COVID-19 patient.

As of Wednesday, about 57% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated. About 48,424 people in Catawba County have received a booster vaccine. On Sept. 8, Catawba County Public Health began offering the new COVID-19 vaccine booster that targets the original virus and the BA.5 and BA.4 variants of the omicron strain. The omicron variants account for the majority of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina.

Statewide, there have been about 3.16 million COVID-19 cases and 26,414 people have died since the pandemic began. Data shows hospitalizations decreased statewide, with 1,093 people, on average, hospitalized with COVID-19 in the week of Sept. 4-10 in North Carolina.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up by calling 828-282-2002.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

55,370 total cases

635 deaths

91,559 vaccinated

Burke County

28,635 total cases

344 deaths

44,882 vaccinated

Caldwell County

26,403 total cases

325 deaths

41,550 vaccinated

Alexander County

11,780 total cases

147 deaths

17,912 vaccinated

North Carolina

3,162,491 total cases

1,093 hospitalized

26,414 deaths

7,035,310 vaccinated

Data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

