COVID-19 hospital admission rise slightly in Catawba County; 418 new cases in one week

More than 400 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Catawba County in the latest seven-day reporting period.

The county saw 418 new coronavirus cases the week of Sept. 3-10, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. It is a slight increase from the previous two weeks. That number is still a decrease from July, when the county saw nearly 600 cases in one week.

There have been 55,370 total COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS. Those cases include results from PCR and antigen rapid tests.

No new deaths were reported in the latest seven-day period, according to NCDHHS data. There have been 635 Catawba County resident deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Though new cases have decreased, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still classifies Catawba County as a community with a high-case transmission level. Caldwell County is a high-transmission area, as well.

Over seven days, from Sept. 6 to 11, 25 county residents were admitted to a hospital with COVID-19, six more than the week before. About 8.2% of staffed hospital beds in Catawba County were in use by patients with COVID-19, also a slight increase from the week before, according to the CDC. About 10% of ICU beds in Catawba County held a COVID-19 patient.

As of Wednesday, about 57% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated. About 48,424 people in Catawba County have received a booster vaccine. On Sept. 8, Catawba County Public Health began offering the new COVID-19 vaccine booster that targets the original virus and the BA.5 and BA.4 variants of the omicron strain. The omicron variants account for the majority of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina.

Statewide, there have been about 3.16 million COVID-19 cases and 26,414 people have died since the pandemic began. Data shows hospitalizations decreased statewide, with 1,093 people, on average, hospitalized with COVID-19 in the week of Sept. 4-10 in North Carolina.