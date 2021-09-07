COVID-19 forces Caldwell County school to go remote

Dudley Shoals Elementary School moved to remote learning for the week because of a rash of COVID-19 cases.

There are 22 coronavirus cases related to a cluster at the school, according to Caldwell County Public Information Officer Paige Counts. The cases are largely affecting school staff, especially bus drivers, according to Libby Brown, Caldwell County Schools community services director.

The school went to remote learning on Monday and will stay remote through Friday, according to a news release from Caldwell County Schools.

WrapAround before and after school care is also closed for the week.

As of Friday, there were 44 people quarantined, including students and staff.

The school system worked with local health officials, who recommended the school stop in-person learning for a week, according to the news release.

