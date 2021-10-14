COVID-19 deaths decrease in Catawba County; too soon to tell if delta is on decline

The delta variant is still spreading in the county right now, Killian said. Wednesday, 391 new COVID-19 cases were reported for the seven days prior and 46 residents were hospitalized. Those numbers were slightly higher than the week before.

“While we don’t know what the future will bring with COVID-19, prevention measures — vaccination, social distancing, masking when around others, and handwashing — remain the best tools we have to limit additional waves,” Killian said.

The new cases reported Wednesday put the county’s total at 24,471 cases since the pandemic began. There have been 415 residents who have died of COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of Wednesday, there were 81,547 county residents who have received one or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Wednesday, statewide, there have been 1,439,938 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS. There were 2,277 people hospitalized with the virus as of Wednesday and 17,330 have died.

Hospitalizations

Catawba Valley Medical Center was caring for 43 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, according to the hospital’s daily update. That is the same number of patients the hospital was caring for a week earlier.