COVID-19 cluster steady in Catawba County; Burke school closes

No new school clusters of COVID-19 were reported in Catawba County this week, and the two reported last week have not grown.

The clusters at Maiden High School and Shuford Elementary School, each with six cases connected to the clusters, remain at six confirmed cases each, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services update on Friday.

Despite no new clusters, school systems are still seeing confirmed cases of the coronavirus in students and staff.

Since Aug. 1, Hickory Public Schools has seen 56 students test positive for COVID-19 and 26 staff members, according to the school system.

In Newton-Conover City Schools, the majority of students and staff have been quarantined or isolated because of exposure to the virus, according to John Robinson, Newton-Conover public information officer.

“At this time, almost all of the staff and students in our district have been quarantined or isolated due to exposures and contacts with individuals outside the school buildings,” he said.

Earlier this week, Catawba County Schools reported that at any given time there are five to 10 staff members and 35 to 45 students who have tested positive.