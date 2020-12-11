COVID-19 cluster steady in Catawba County; Burke school closes

No new school clusters of COVID-19 were reported in Catawba County this week, and the two reported last week have not grown.
The clusters at Maiden High School and Shuford Elementary School, each with six cases connected to the clusters, remain at six confirmed cases each, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services update on Friday.
Despite no new clusters, school systems are still seeing confirmed cases of the coronavirus in students and staff.
Since Aug. 1, Hickory Public Schools has seen 56 students test positive for COVID-19 and 26 staff members, according to the school system.
In Newton-Conover City Schools, the majority of students and staff have been quarantined or isolated because of exposure to the virus, according to John Robinson, Newton-Conover public information officer.
“At this time, almost all of the staff and students in our district have been quarantined or isolated due to exposures and contacts with individuals outside the school buildings,” he said.
Earlier this week, Catawba County Schools reported that at any given time there are five to 10 staff members and 35 to 45 students who have tested positive.
In Burke County, a second school is stopping in-person classes this week due to a COVID-19 cluster, according to a press release from Burke County Public Schools.
Icard Elementary School notified parents on Thursday that there were five or more positive cases related to spread within the school. Parents were able to take students home early. Friday was the first day of entirely virtual learning for the school, according to the release. Classes will remain virtual through Monday, Dec. 21.
There will be no activity at the school for several days. After that, the school will be cleaned, according to the release.
A cluster was also reported at Hildebran Elementary School this week, where five cases in staff members were reported.
Case count
Catawba County reported 265 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday and two new deaths, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The newest cases put the county total at 8,858. There have been 119 county residents who died of COVID-19.
There are 88 county residents hospitalized with the virus.
There were 7,540 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide on Friday, according to NCDHHS. The state total is now 423,623.
There are 2,514 people hospitalized with the virus and 5,752 people have died.
