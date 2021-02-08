 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 cluster reported at St. Stephens Elementary
0 comments
alert top story
CATAWBA COUNTY

COVID-19 cluster reported at St. Stephens Elementary

{{featured_button_text}}

A cluster of COVID-19 cases has been reported at St. Stephens Elementary School.

The cluster was first reported by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday.

There are six total confirmed cases associated with the cluster. A cluster is defined as five or more cases of COVID-19 within two weeks that are likely connected, according to the state.

There are three staff members and three students of St. Stephens Elementary who tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state report. The school is still holding classes.

This is the second COVID-19 cluster in a Catawba County Schools system school. A now-resolved cluster was reported at Maiden High School in December

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A cluster is considered over after 28 days with no new cases linked to those with the virus.

Case count

Catawba County reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, putting the county total at 16,173, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The county also reported two new COVID-19 related deaths. There have been 259 county residents who have died.

There are 94 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

North Carolina saw 3,084 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide on Monday, according to NCDHHS. The state has seen a total of 799,279 cases.

There are 2,339 people hospitalized with the virus and 9,991 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

79 new cases

16,173 total cases

94 hospitalized

259 deaths

14,704 recovered

15,720 vaccinated

Burke County

33 new cases

8,868 total cases

10 hospitalized

122 deaths

7,675 recovered

10,251 vaccinated

Caldwell County

20 new cases

8,090 total cases

27 hospitalized

119 deaths

5,418 recovered

9,873 vaccinated

Alexander County

9 new cases

3,650 total cases

13 hospitalized

66 deaths

1,945 recovered

3,373 vaccinated

North Carolina

3,084 new cases

799,279 total cases

2,339 hospitalized

9,991 deaths

683,697 recovered

1,076,180 vaccinated

Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Friday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

Eligible people can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or calling 828-695-6650.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: 'Things are beginning to click' on vaccine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert