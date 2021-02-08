COVID-19 cluster reported at St. Stephens Elementary

A cluster of COVID-19 cases has been reported at St. Stephens Elementary School.

The cluster was first reported by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday.

There are six total confirmed cases associated with the cluster. A cluster is defined as five or more cases of COVID-19 within two weeks that are likely connected, according to the state.

There are three staff members and three students of St. Stephens Elementary who tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state report. The school is still holding classes.

This is the second COVID-19 cluster in a Catawba County Schools system school. A now-resolved cluster was reported at Maiden High School in December

A cluster is considered over after 28 days with no new cases linked to those with the virus.

Case count

Catawba County reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, putting the county total at 16,173, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The county also reported two new COVID-19 related deaths. There have been 259 county residents who have died.

There are 94 county residents hospitalized with the virus.