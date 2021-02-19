COVID-19 cluster related to South Caldwell football team

Caldwell County Schools reported the school system’s first COVID-19 cluster on Thursday. The cases are related to South Caldwell High School’s football team, according to a press release from the county.

The release did not specify how many cases are related to the cluster. A cluster is five or more cases that are related.

The cluster at South Caldwell is related to participation in the varsity football program, the release said.

Students found to be close contacts of known cases have been notified and the football team will be in quarantine.

“Protecting the health and safety of our students and staff is our number one goal,” Superintendent Don Phipps said in the press release. “We’ve had strong preventive measures in place this year, and we will continue to monitor and implement safety procedures and protocols as student opportunities expand beyond the academic instruction.”

Case count

Catawba County reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases put the county’s total at 16,771.