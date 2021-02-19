 Skip to main content
COVID-19 cluster related to South Caldwell football team
CALDWELLCOUNTY

Caldwell County Schools reported the school system’s first COVID-19 cluster on Thursday. The cases are related to South Caldwell High School’s football team, according to a press release from the county.

The release did not specify how many cases are related to the cluster. A cluster is five or more cases that are related.

The cluster at South Caldwell is related to participation in the varsity football program, the release said.

Students found to be close contacts of known cases have been notified and the football team will be in quarantine.

“Protecting the health and safety of our students and staff is our number one goal,” Superintendent Don Phipps said in the press release. “We’ve had strong preventive measures in place this year, and we will continue to monitor and implement safety procedures and protocols as student opportunities expand beyond the academic instruction.”

Case count

Catawba County reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases put the county’s total at 16,771.

There was one new COVID-19 related death reported on Friday, putting the county total at 273.

There are 55 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

North Carolina saw 3,227 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to NCDHHS. There have been 836,650 cases since the pandemic began.

There are 1,780 people hospitalized with the virus and 10,820 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

61 new cases

16,771 total cases

55 hospitalized

273 deaths

15,781 recovered

18,378 vaccinated

Burke County

27 new cases

9,289 total cases

11 hospitalized

137 deaths

8,464 recovered

11,486 vaccinated

Caldwell County

26 new cases

8,463 total cases

18 hospitalized

129 deaths

7,368 recovered

10,942 vaccinated

Alexander County

5 new cases

3,825 total cases

10 hospitalized

76 deaths

1,945 recovered

4,348 vaccinated

North Carolina

3,227 new cases

836,650 total cases

1,780 hospitalized

10,820 deaths

765,456 recovered

1,306,127 vaccinated

Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Thursday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

Eligible people can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or calling 828-695-6650.

Reschedule your appointment

People who could not make their vaccination appointment in Catawba County on Thursday due to the weather can reschedule their appointments. To do so, call Catawba County Public Health's COVID-19 vaccine appointment line: 828-695-6650 after Feb. 22. The line is open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

