COVID-19 closes Alexander County libraries, lengthens state restrictions 3 weeks

By protecting against the flu and preventing serious complications due to the flu, there will be fewer hospitalizations caused by the flu, the release said. That would help medical systems avoid getting overwhelmed with COVID-19 and flu cases at the same time.

The flu shot is available at public health, the release said. Appointments can be made at 828-695-5881.

On Wednesday North Carolina surpassed 4,000 COVID-19 deaths, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 4,032 deaths.

The state saw 1,842 new cases reported on Wednesday, putting the state total at 250,592. There are 1,219 people hospitalized with the virus.

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper extended Phase 3 of COVID-19 reopening for three more weeks as the state’s case numbers rise. Phase 3 includes the mask mandate, a halt on alcohol sales for on-site consumption after 11 p.m. and limits to group gatherings.

A trend in the cases is increased spurs through social, family and religious gatherings, NCDHHS Sec. Mandy Cohen said during a press conference.