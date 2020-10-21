COVID-19 closes Alexander County libraries, lengthens state restrictions 3 weeks

Two of Alexander County’s library branches closed Wednesday after employees were exposed to COVID-19, the county announced.
The main library branch and the Stony Point branch both closed due to the virus, according to a press release from Alexander County. Employees were exposed to the coronavirus at both branches so all are being tested, Public Information Officer Gary Herman said.
The closures are temporary until enough staff test negatively to be able to operate the branches, he said. The facilities were cleaned Wednesday.
Alexander County’s Bethlehem branch remains open.
The county encouraged people to wear masks and practice social distancing to contain the virus.
Alexander County saw its highest daily increase in cases this month, with 19 new cases reported on Oct. 12. The county reached 700 total cases on Tuesday.
Catawba County saw 47 new cases on Wednesday, putting the county total at 4,054 since the pandemic began, according to Catawba County Public Health. Of those, 3,247 cases are considered recovered. There are 31 county residents hospitalized and 61 have died.
Catawba County encouraged people to get a flu shot as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens and the flu season nears, according to a press release from public health Wednesday.
By protecting against the flu and preventing serious complications due to the flu, there will be fewer hospitalizations caused by the flu, the release said. That would help medical systems avoid getting overwhelmed with COVID-19 and flu cases at the same time.
The flu shot is available at public health, the release said. Appointments can be made at 828-695-5881.
On Wednesday North Carolina surpassed 4,000 COVID-19 deaths, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 4,032 deaths.
The state saw 1,842 new cases reported on Wednesday, putting the state total at 250,592. There are 1,219 people hospitalized with the virus.
On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper extended Phase 3 of COVID-19 reopening for three more weeks as the state’s case numbers rise. Phase 3 includes the mask mandate, a halt on alcohol sales for on-site consumption after 11 p.m. and limits to group gatherings.
A trend in the cases is increased spurs through social, family and religious gatherings, NCDHHS Sec. Mandy Cohen said during a press conference.
“I understand how much everyone wants to be with family and friends… we miss the places we love or the people who bring us joy,” Cohen said. “We’re doing everything we can to slow the spread of this virus and the simple fact is we can't do it on our own. Ignoring the virus can't make it go away, just the opposite.”
The state sent a letter to local governments on Tuesday encouraging counties that are experiencing worsening COVID-19 spread and hospitalizations to do more than follow the statewide rules in place. The letter encouraged stricter enforcement of mass gatherings, mask-wearing and alcohol sales. The letter suggests a civil fine for disobedience.
The letter also encouraged counties to set their own rules, possibly limiting gatherings further, closing high-risk venues like bars and limiting restaurant service.
“Greater enforcement, strong community leaders and more people doing the right thing will help lower these numbers,” Cooper said.
