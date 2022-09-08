COVID-19 cases slow; Catawba County Public Health has 1,500 doses of new vaccine boosters

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One person died of COVID-19 in Catawba County, according to the latest seven-day reporting period.

The latest death brings the county total to 634 since the pandemic began in March, 2020. Six county residents died due to COVID-19 in August, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

After a slight increase in COVID-19 cases in July, weekly case counts have continued to decline. There were 365 new cases reported the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 3, according to NCDHHS. The BA.5 variant of the virus caused the July increase. The omicron variant accounts for the majority of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina.

There have been 54,936 total COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS. Those cases include results from PCR and antigen rapid tests.

Despite decreasing cases, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still classifies Catawba County as a community with a high-case-transmission level. Caldwell County is a high-transmission area, as well.

Over seven days, from Aug. 29 - Sept. 5, 19 county residents were admitted to a hospital with COVID-19, seven fewer than the week before. About 6.4% of staffed hospital beds in Catawba County were in use by patients with COVID-19, a slight decrease from the week before, according to the CDC. About 6% of ICU beds in Catawba County held a COVID-19 patient.

As of Wednesday, about 57% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated. About 48,400 people in Catawba County has received a booster vaccine. 

Catawba County Public Health  received 1,500 doses of the new COVID-19 vaccine boosters from Moderna and Pfizer on Wednesday, Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said. The new vaccine targets the original virus and the BA.5 and BA.4 variants of the omicron strain. The health department began administering the new boosters on Thursday.

Statewide, there have been more than 3.1 million COVID-19 cases and 26,365 people have died since the pandemic began. Data shows hospitalizations decreased statewide, with 1,074 people, on average, hospitalized with COVID-19 in the week of Aug. 8-Sept. 3 in North Carolina.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

54,936 total cases

634 deaths

91,510 vaccinated

Burke County

28,419 total cases

344 deaths

44,865 vaccinated

Caldwell County

26,101 total cases

325 deaths

41,536 vaccinated

Alexander County

11,693 total cases

147 deaths

17,903 vaccinated

North Carolina

3,141,302 total cases

1,074 hospitalized

26,365 deaths

7,031,297 vaccinated

Data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up by calling 828-282-2002.

