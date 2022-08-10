 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured
CATAWBA COUNTY

COVID-19 cases remain steady at over 500 cases per week in Catawba County

  • Updated
  • 0
080522-hdr-news-covid19-p1

COVID-19 testing at Catawba County Public Health is offered Tuesdays and Fridays.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

Catawba County saw over 500 new COVID-19 cases during a seven-day timeframe for the fourth week in a row.

There were 575 new cases reported the week of July 31 to Aug. 6, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The higher case numbers have been attributed to the BA.5 variant of the virus.

About 16% of the new cases were reinfections, people who had COVID-19 previously.

There have been 53,182 total COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS. Those cases include results from PCR and antigen rapid tests.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies Catawba County as a community with a high transmission level. The classification is based on hospital use levels and new COVID-19 cases. More than half of all counties in North Carolina are high transmission areas.

People are also reading…

Over seven days, from Aug. 1-7, 24 more county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19. About 8% of staffed hospital beds in Catawba County were in use by patients with COVID-19, according to the CDC. About 10% of ICU beds in Catawba County held a COVID-19 patient.

Despite the increase in cases, new deaths from COVID-19 have stayed low. No new deaths were reported in the past week. There have been 621 COVID-19 deaths in Catawba County since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday, about 57% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated — 91,319 people. About 47,948 have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

Statewide, there have been more than 3 million COVID-19 cases and 25,724 people have died since the pandemic began. Data shows 1,322 people, on average, were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the week of July 31 to Aug. 6 in North Carolina.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up by calling 828-282-2002.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

53,182 total cases

621 deaths

91,319 vaccinated

Burke County

27,512 total cases

340 deaths

44,742 vaccinated

Caldwell County

25,009 total cases

316 deaths

41,457 vaccinated

Alexander County

11,325 total cases

145 deaths

17,859 vaccinated

North Carolina

3,047,625 total cases

1,322 hospitalized

25,724 deaths

2,934,425 recovered

7,004,534 vaccinated

Data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

UN: More than one million Afghan children to suffer severe malnutrition

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert