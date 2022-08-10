COVID-19 cases remain steady at over 500 cases per week in Catawba County

Catawba County saw over 500 new COVID-19 cases during a seven-day timeframe for the fourth week in a row.

There were 575 new cases reported the week of July 31 to Aug. 6, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The higher case numbers have been attributed to the BA.5 variant of the virus.

About 16% of the new cases were reinfections, people who had COVID-19 previously.

There have been 53,182 total COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS. Those cases include results from PCR and antigen rapid tests.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies Catawba County as a community with a high transmission level. The classification is based on hospital use levels and new COVID-19 cases. More than half of all counties in North Carolina are high transmission areas.

Over seven days, from Aug. 1-7, 24 more county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19. About 8% of staffed hospital beds in Catawba County were in use by patients with COVID-19, according to the CDC. About 10% of ICU beds in Catawba County held a COVID-19 patient.

Despite the increase in cases, new deaths from COVID-19 have stayed low. No new deaths were reported in the past week. There have been 621 COVID-19 deaths in Catawba County since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday, about 57% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated — 91,319 people. About 47,948 have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

Statewide, there have been more than 3 million COVID-19 cases and 25,724 people have died since the pandemic began. Data shows 1,322 people, on average, were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the week of July 31 to Aug. 6 in North Carolina.