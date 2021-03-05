COVID-19 cases reflect dramatic drop over past 2 weeks

On average, Catawba County is now seeing as many new COVID-19 cases in one week as were reported in one day at the peak of the pandemic.
COVID-19 cases levels have decreased significantly since mid-January, when Catawba County saw its all-time highest daily increases in new cases.
At the height of the winter peak, Catawba County reported 1,232 new COVID-19 cases in a seven-day span, an average of 176 new cases per day over seven days, on Jan. 10. As of Friday, Catawba County saw 176 new cases in the past seven days — about 25 new cases per day.
New daily cases reported have dropped significantly in the last two weeks, according to the case data from Catawba County Public Health. In mid-February the county was reporting an average of 47 cases per day — nearly double recent numbers.
The current daily increases in new cases are similar to what was reported in late September and October, before cases started to spike in the winter.
The decline in cases is reflected statewide and nationally. The decrease may indicate the end of a winter peak experts predicted due to cold weather and holiday gatherings, according to information from Catawba County Public Health.
Hospitalizations have also dropped by half in two weeks, dipping from 55 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 on Feb. 19 to 20 hospitalized as of Friday.
Catawba County saw the most residents hospitalized on Jan. 1 with 122 reported hospitalized. The number didn’t drop significantly until mid-February.
Catawba County is also seeing fewer reports of COVID-19 deaths. The county is now seeing between six and nine deaths reported in a seven-day span. In mid-January, 26 to 29 deaths were reported over seven days, according to Catawba County Public Health data.
Although daily case counts, hospitalizations and deaths are declining, caution is still advised, Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said. There is always potential for COVID-19 cases to climb again, and new variants of the virus present a new danger.
The new strains have been shown to spread more easily between people and vaccines may not be as effective against new strains, Killian said.
While the vaccine does bring new hope, scientists do not know how long it keeps people immune from COVID-19. That is why the health department recommends people still be cautious, stay socially distanced and wear masks, Killian said.
Case count
Catawba County reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and one new coronavirus-related death, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The county has reported a total of 17,221 cases and 288 deaths.
There are 21 county residents hospitalized with the virus.
Statewide, 2,093 cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday, putting the state total at 870,149 cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
There are 1,226 people hospitalized with the virus and 11,446 people have died.