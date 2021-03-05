COVID-19 cases reflect dramatic drop over past 2 weeks

On average, Catawba County is now seeing as many new COVID-19 cases in one week as were reported in one day at the peak of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases levels have decreased significantly since mid-January, when Catawba County saw its all-time highest daily increases in new cases.

At the height of the winter peak, Catawba County reported 1,232 new COVID-19 cases in a seven-day span, an average of 176 new cases per day over seven days, on Jan. 10. As of Friday, Catawba County saw 176 new cases in the past seven days — about 25 new cases per day.

New daily cases reported have dropped significantly in the last two weeks, according to the case data from Catawba County Public Health. In mid-February the county was reporting an average of 47 cases per day — nearly double recent numbers.

The current daily increases in new cases are similar to what was reported in late September and October, before cases started to spike in the winter.

The decline in cases is reflected statewide and nationally. The decrease may indicate the end of a winter peak experts predicted due to cold weather and holiday gatherings, according to information from Catawba County Public Health.