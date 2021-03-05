 Skip to main content
COVID-19 cases reflect dramatic drop over past 2 weeks
On average, Catawba County is now seeing as many new COVID-19 cases in one week as were reported in one day at the peak of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases levels have decreased significantly since mid-January, when Catawba County saw its all-time highest daily increases in new cases.

At the height of the winter peak, Catawba County reported 1,232 new COVID-19 cases in a seven-day span, an average of 176 new cases per day over seven days, on Jan. 10. As of Friday, Catawba County saw 176 new cases in the past seven days — about 25 new cases per day.

New daily cases reported have dropped significantly in the last two weeks, according to the case data from Catawba County Public Health. In mid-February the county was reporting an average of 47 cases per day — nearly double recent numbers.

The current daily increases in new cases are similar to what was reported in late September and October, before cases started to spike in the winter.

The decline in cases is reflected statewide and nationally. The decrease may indicate the end of a winter peak experts predicted due to cold weather and holiday gatherings, according to information from Catawba County Public Health.

Hospitalizations have also dropped by half in two weeks, dipping from 55 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 on Feb. 19 to 20 hospitalized as of Friday.

Catawba County saw the most residents hospitalized on Jan. 1 with 122 reported hospitalized. The number didn’t drop significantly until mid-February.

Catawba County is also seeing fewer reports of COVID-19 deaths. The county is now seeing between six and nine deaths reported in a seven-day span. In mid-January, 26 to 29 deaths were reported over seven days, according to Catawba County Public Health data.

Although daily case counts, hospitalizations and deaths are declining, caution is still advised, Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said. There is always potential for COVID-19 cases to climb again, and new variants of the virus present a new danger.

The new strains have been shown to spread more easily between people and vaccines may not be as effective against new strains, Killian said.

While the vaccine does bring new hope, scientists do not know how long it keeps people immune from COVID-19. That is why the health department recommends people still be cautious, stay socially distanced and wear masks, Killian said.

Case count

Catawba County reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and one new coronavirus-related death, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The county has reported a total of 17,221 cases and 288 deaths.

There are 21 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide, 2,093 cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday, putting the state total at 870,149 cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 1,226 people hospitalized with the virus and 11,446 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

33 new cases

17,221 total cases

21 hospitalized

288 deaths

16,507 recovered

23,165 vaccinated

Burke County

12 new cases

9,480 total cases

6 hospitalized

143 deaths

8,960 recovered

14,001 vaccinated

Caldwell County

13 new cases

8,748 total cases

16 hospitalized

137 deaths

8,248 recovered

12,804 vaccinated

Alexander County

15 new cases

3,947 total cases

10 hospitalized

81 deaths

1,945 recovered

5,156 vaccinated

North Carolina

2,093 new cases

870,149 total cases

1,226 hospitalized

11,446 deaths

819,839 recovered

1,607,586 vaccinated

Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Thursday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine

Eligible people can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org. Those without internet or who need help signing up can call 828-282-2002

