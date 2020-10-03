 Skip to main content
COVID-19 cases increase across Catawba Valley
COVID-19

COVID-19 cases increase across Catawba Valley

Just The Facts

Catawba County

27 new cases

3,325 total cases

18 patients hospitalized

55 total deaths

2,892 people recovered

Burke County

27 new cases

2,478 total cases

8 patients hospitalized

47 total deaths

2,100 people recovered

Caldwell County

36 new cases

1,761 total cases

15 patients hospitalized

29 total deaths

1,079 people recovered

Alexander County

16 new cases

543 total cases

4 patients hospitalized

8 total deaths

443 people recovered

North Carolina

2,202 new cases

216,886 total cases

921 patients hospitalized

3,629 total deaths

184,422 people recovered

Burke, Caldwell, and Alexander counties data is as of Friday.

