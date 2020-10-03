COVID-19 cases increase across Catawba Valley

Catawba County Public Health reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
This brings the county total to 3,325, with 18 hospitalizations, 55 deaths, and 2,892 recoveries.
Burke County Public Health reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The county total is now at 2,478, with eight patients hospitalized, 2,100 recovered, and 47 total deaths.
Caldwell County Health Department reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on Friday for a total of 1,761 cases. Of these, 15 patients are hospitalized, 1,079 have recovered, and 29 have died.
Alexander County Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to 543. There have been eight deaths, 4 patients remain hospitalized, and 443 have recovered.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,202 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the state total to 216,886. Of these, 921 patients are hospitalized, 184,422 have recovered, and 3,629 have died.
