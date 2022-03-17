 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CATAWBA COUNTY

COVID-19 cases dwindle in Catawba County

There were about 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County in the past two weeks, as cases continue to decline.

Cases declined almost as quickly as they rose from a spike caused by the omicron variant. PCR and rapid test cases from March 4 through Thursday totaled 194, a fraction of the new cases reported on single days in January, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The latest cases put the county’s total at 47,397 cases. That number includes both PCR and antigen rapid tests. The number is several thousand higher than previously reported by Catawba County Public Health, which only reported PCR confirmed cases.

Catawba County Public Health stopped reporting COVID-19 numbers in early March.

COVID-19 deaths have also slowed, with five reported in the past two weeks, putting the county’s total at 560, according to the state.

Statewide, new cases, hospitalizations and deaths have also diminished. There have been about 2.6 million COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 23,030 people have died and 769 are hospitalized, as of Thursday.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

47,397 total cases

560 deaths

89,943 vaccinated

Burke County

25,248 total cases

3 hospitalized

338 deaths

24,761 recovered

44,188 vaccinated

Caldwell County

24,484 total cases

5 hospitalized

286 deaths

23,967 recovered

40,916 vaccinated

Alexander County

10,382 total cases

133 deaths

17,489 vaccinated

North Carolina

2,615,124 total cases

769 hospitalized

23,030 deaths

2,578,344 recovered

6,859,363 vaccinated

Data is as of Thursday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up at catawbavaccine.org or call 828-282-2002.

