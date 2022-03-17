COVID-19 cases dwindle in Catawba County

There were about 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County in the past two weeks, as cases continue to decline.

Cases declined almost as quickly as they rose from a spike caused by the omicron variant. PCR and rapid test cases from March 4 through Thursday totaled 194, a fraction of the new cases reported on single days in January, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The latest cases put the county’s total at 47,397 cases. That number includes both PCR and antigen rapid tests. The number is several thousand higher than previously reported by Catawba County Public Health, which only reported PCR confirmed cases.

Catawba County Public Health stopped reporting COVID-19 numbers in early March.

COVID-19 deaths have also slowed, with five reported in the past two weeks, putting the county’s total at 560, according to the state.

Statewide, new cases, hospitalizations and deaths have also diminished. There have been about 2.6 million COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 23,030 people have died and 769 are hospitalized, as of Thursday.

