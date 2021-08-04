COVID-19 cases continue to rise; CVMC seeing effect

Catawba Valley Medical Center is starting to see increased COVID-19 cases in Catawba County and is preparing for more.
Over the past week and a half, the hospital has seen slightly more in-patient COVID-19 cases and increasing emergency department visits related to COVID-19, according to Catawba Valley Health System Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications Matt Webber.
The number of COVID-19 patients has increased over the past week to about 20 to 26 each day.
“Since the outset of the pandemic early last year, our level of concern has remained high for our community, and especially now that the virus has developed into an even more potent version of itself,” Webber said.
The health system is operating under normal conditions still, but is prepared to see more COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks. CVHS is encouraging the community to wear masks, social distance and get vaccinated to avoid levels of viral spread similar to what happened last summer or winter, Webber said.
Case countCatawba County reported 201 new COVID-19 cases over a week, through Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
Catawba County saw about 29 new COVID-19 cases per day from Thursday, July 29, through Wednesday, public health said. There were about 19 cases per day the week before.
The new cases reported put the county’s total at 19,962 cases since the start of the pandemic.
There are 10 county residents hospitalized with the virus. No new deaths were reported, leaving the county’s total at 314. No new deaths have been reported since June 22.
Statewide, there have been 1,062,300 cases reported and 13,700 deaths, the Department of Health and Human Services said. There are 1,580 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.