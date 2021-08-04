 Skip to main content
COVID-19 cases continue to rise; CVMC seeing effect
CATAWBA COUNTY

COVID-19 cases continue to rise; CVMC seeing effect

Catawba Valley Medical Center is starting to see increased COVID-19 cases in Catawba County and is preparing for more.

Over the past week and a half, the hospital has seen slightly more in-patient COVID-19 cases and increasing emergency department visits related to COVID-19, according to Catawba Valley Health System Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications Matt Webber.

The number of COVID-19 patients has increased over the past week to about 20 to 26 each day.

“Since the outset of the pandemic early last year, our level of concern has remained high for our community, and especially now that the virus has developed into an even more potent version of itself,” Webber said.

The health system is operating under normal conditions still, but is prepared to see more COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks. CVHS is encouraging the community to wear masks, social distance and get vaccinated to avoid levels of viral spread similar to what happened last summer or winter, Webber said.

Case countCatawba County reported 201 new COVID-19 cases over a week, through Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

Catawba County saw about 29 new COVID-19 cases per day from Thursday, July 29, through Wednesday, public health said. There were about 19 cases per day the week before.

The new cases reported put the county’s total at 19,962 cases since the start of the pandemic.

There are 10 county residents hospitalized with the virus. No new deaths were reported, leaving the county’s total at 314. No new deaths have been reported since June 22.

Long lines of drivers waiting for COVID-19 tests were spotted in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, on Monday as Florida deals with a massive COVID-19 surge. Florida is now leading the nation in per capita hospitalizations for COVID-19. The state has more than 10,200 COVID hospitalizations, compared to about 1,000 six weeks ago.

Statewide, there have been 1,062,300 cases reported and 13,700 deaths, the Department of Health and Human Services said. There are 1,580 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

19,962 total cases

10 hospitalized

314 deaths

19,040 recovered

71,023 vaccinated

Burke County

10,828 total cases

14 hospitalized

171 deaths

10,258 recovered

35,357 vaccinated

Caldwell County

9,784 total cases

4 hospitalized

156 deaths

9,561 recovered

32,151 vaccinated

Alexander County

4,621 total cases

5 hospitalized

86 deaths

1,945 recovered

13,967 vaccinated

North Carolina

1,062,300 total cases

1,580 hospitalized

13,700 deaths

1,012,724 recovered

5,304,392 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of July 28. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

Anyone 12 years old and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or calling 828-282-2002.

