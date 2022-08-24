COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Catawba County after BA.5 increase

COVID-19 cases are on the decline in Catawba County, according to data from the most recent seven-day reporting period.

There were 479 new cases reported the week of Aug. 14-20, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Weekly case counts have declined for about three weeks.

COVID-19 cases increased for several weeks in May, June and July. The increase was attributed to the BA.5 variant of the virus. Cases began falling again in the first week of August, according to NCDHHS data.

There have been 54,182 total COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS. Those cases include results from PCR and antigen rapid tests.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still classifies Catawba County as a community with a high transmission level. More than half of all counties in North Carolina are high transmission areas, including Burke and Caldwell counties.

Over seven days, from Aug. 15-21, 27 county residents were admitted to a hospital with COVID-19. About 8.6% of staffed hospital beds in Catawba County were in use by patients with COVID-19, according to the CDC. About 9% of ICU beds in Catawba County held a COVID-19 patient.

No new deaths were reported in the past week. There have been 624 COVID-19 deaths in Catawba County since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday, about 57% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated — 91,422 people.

Statewide, there have been more than 3.1 million COVID-19 cases and 25,843 people have died since the pandemic began. Data shows hospitalizations decreased statewide, with 1,283 people, on average, hospitalized with COVID-19 in the week of Aug. 14-20 in North Carolina.