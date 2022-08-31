 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CATAWBA COUNTY

COVID-19 cases continue to decline; 5 COVID deaths reported in Catawba County in August

COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Catawba County, with fewer than 400 cases in the most recent seven-day reporting period.

There were 378 new cases reported the week of Aug. 21-27, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Weekly case counts have slowly dropped since the last week in July.

COVID-19 cases rose slightly this summer because of the BA.5 variant of the virus, according to NCDHHS data.

There have been 54,562 total COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS. Those cases include results from PCR and antigen rapid tests.

No new deaths were reported in the past week. There have been 633 COVID-19 deaths in Catawba County since the pandemic began. Five county residents died due to COVID-19 in August, according to NCDHHS.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still classifies Catawba County as a community with a high transmission level. Burke and Caldwell counties are high-transmission areas, as well.

Over seven days, from Aug. 22-28, 26 county residents were admitted to a hospital with COVID-19. About 7.4% of staffed hospital beds in Catawba County were in use by patients with COVID-19, a slight decrease from the week before, according to the CDC. About 11% of ICU beds in Catawba County held a COVID-19 patient.

As of Wednesday, about 57% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated.

Statewide, there have been more than 3.1 million COVID-19 cases and 26,335 people have died since the pandemic began. Data shows hospitalizations decreased statewide, with 1,171 people, on average, hospitalized with COVID-19 in the week of Aug. 21-27 in North Carolina.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up by calling 828-282-2002.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

54,562 total cases

633 deaths

91,459 vaccinated

Burke County

28,272 total cases

344 deaths

44,849 vaccinated

Caldwell County

25,861 total cases

325 deaths

41,521 vaccinated

Alexander County

11,624 total cases

146 deaths

17,898 vaccinated

North Carolina

3,120,822 total cases

1,171 hospitalized

26,335 deaths

3,057,471 recovered

7,027,063 vaccinated

Data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

