COVID-19 cases continue to decline; 5 COVID deaths reported in Catawba County in August

COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Catawba County, with fewer than 400 cases in the most recent seven-day reporting period.

There were 378 new cases reported the week of Aug. 21-27, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Weekly case counts have slowly dropped since the last week in July.

COVID-19 cases rose slightly this summer because of the BA.5 variant of the virus, according to NCDHHS data.

There have been 54,562 total COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS. Those cases include results from PCR and antigen rapid tests.

No new deaths were reported in the past week. There have been 633 COVID-19 deaths in Catawba County since the pandemic began. Five county residents died due to COVID-19 in August, according to NCDHHS.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still classifies Catawba County as a community with a high transmission level. Burke and Caldwell counties are high-transmission areas, as well.

Over seven days, from Aug. 22-28, 26 county residents were admitted to a hospital with COVID-19. About 7.4% of staffed hospital beds in Catawba County were in use by patients with COVID-19, a slight decrease from the week before, according to the CDC. About 11% of ICU beds in Catawba County held a COVID-19 patient.

As of Wednesday, about 57% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated.

Statewide, there have been more than 3.1 million COVID-19 cases and 26,335 people have died since the pandemic began. Data shows hospitalizations decreased statewide, with 1,171 people, on average, hospitalized with COVID-19 in the week of Aug. 21-27 in North Carolina.