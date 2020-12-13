COVID-19 case total climbs over 9,000 in Catawba County

Catawba County Public Health reported 120 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total cases to 9,119.
Of the cases, there are 89 hospitalizations, 6,823 recoveries and 119 deaths related to the virus.
Caldwell County Health Department reported 39 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. This brings the county total to 4,336 cases, with 35 hospitalized, 2,473 recovered and 53 deaths.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,819 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. This brings the state total to 436,595 cases, with 2,520 hospitalizations, 341,041 recoveries and 5,823 deaths.
