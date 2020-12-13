 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 case total climbs over 9,000 in Catawba County
0 comments
top story

COVID-19 case total climbs over 9,000 in Catawba County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County Public Health reported 120 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total cases to 9,119.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Of the cases, there are 89 hospitalizations, 6,823 recoveries and 119 deaths related to the virus.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 39 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. This brings the county total to 4,336 cases, with 35 hospitalized, 2,473 recovered and 53 deaths.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,819 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. This brings the state total to 436,595 cases, with 2,520 hospitalizations, 341,041 recoveries and 5,823 deaths.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

120 new cases

9,119 total cases

89 hospitalized

119 deaths

6,823 recovered

Burke County

46 cases

4,946 total cases

25 hospitalized

75 deaths

3,796 recovered

Caldwell County

39 new cases

4,336 total cases

35 hospitalized

53 deaths

2,473 recovered

Alexander County

35 new cases

2,009 total cases

15 hospitalized

22 deaths

1,623 recovered

North Carolina

6,819 new cases

436,595 total cases

2,520 hospitalized

5,823 deaths

341,041 recovered

Burke and Caldwell county data is as of Friday. Alexander County data is as of Saturday.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert