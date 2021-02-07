COVID-19 case numbers dropping, health officials still cautious

COVID-19 case numbers in Catawba County have started to decline in recent weeks, but daily case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths are still high enough for concern, according to Catawba County Public Health.
Between mid-December and mid-January, Catawba County saw some of its highest daily increases in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and daily deaths.
A record single-day increase in new confirmed cases of COVID-19 was set on Dec. 11 with 265 new cases. Catawba County saw the most county residents in hospitals on Jan. 1 with 122 hospitalized. A record number of deaths were reported on Jan. 20, with 11 COVID-19-related deaths reported in one day.
Catawba County reached a peak in daily cases reported on Jan. 10, when the seven-day average reached 176. Including that day, 1,232 cases were reported in the previous seven days, the most new cases in a week reported in Catawba County.
The high case numbers were expected after Thanksgiving, then Christmas, then New Year’s Day, Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said. People were gathering for the holidays and colder weather kept them inside.
“Both these factors are partially to blame for increased cases, hospitalizations and deaths after the holidays,” Killian said.
Since Jan. 10, daily case reports have declined slightly. On Thursday, the seven-day average of new cases reported for the past seven days was 81. Still, it’s too soon to tell if the county is past the winter peak, Killian said.
“We are encouraged to see lower new case numbers but are cautious based on hospitalization and death numbers,” she said.
Alexander, Burke and Caldwell counties are seeing similar declines in new cases. The drop in cases is a welcome reprieve for health departments juggling vaccinations and contact tracing, Alexander County Health Department Director Leeanne Whisnant said.
“It lets us have a little breathing room because it's hard to constantly be doing contact tracing and testing and vaccinations at the same time,” Whisnant said.
Though it brings relief, Alexander County is still seeing significant deaths and hospitalizations. There are also opportunities for case numbers to see an uptick again, she said.
Though new case numbers have been on the decline, deaths and hospitalizations have not followed suit in Catawba County either. There have been an average of 108 people in the hospital with COVID-19 each day in Catawba County over a week and 18 deaths have been reported in seven days as of Thursday.
“Typically we see a shift in new case numbers and a week or two later begin seeing a corresponding change in hospitalizations, followed by a change in deaths,” Killian said. “Our hospitalization numbers have begun ticking down slightly over the past several weeks; however, they are not going down as quickly as we would like. Deaths have not yet begun to fall.”
While the health department is cautiously optimistic about the declining cases, COVID-19 still presents a severe threat. People still need to continue to practice social distancing, wearing face masks and avoid gatherings, Killian said. The health department is wary that Super Bowl parties and Valentine’s Day events could cause more spread.
While Thursday’s update of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ county alert system downgraded Alexander and Burke counties from a critical spread rating to substantial spread, Catawba and Caldwell county remain critical — or “red” counties.
Critical counties have high rates of positive test results, more than 200 new cases/100,000 residents in 14 days and hospitals that are highly impacted, according to NCDHHS. The rating shows the virus is a continued threat, Killian said.
North Carolina is now also facing new strains of the virus, which Catawba County Public Health is monitoring closely, Killian said.
“This shows there is still work to be done in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our community and the decline does not mean we are out of the woods,” Killian said. “Despite this recent drop, case numbers remain high and there is always the potential for them to increase again.”
Though the COVID-19 vaccine is here and residents are being vaccinated, only a fraction of the population is inoculated — not enough to allow people to let their guard down. The county is hoping for more supply of the vaccine soon so many more people can be protected, Killian said.
“Until then, it remains important for everyone to do their part to keep our community safe — by avoiding close contact with others when possible, wearing masks when close to others who live outside the home and practicing frequent hand washing,” Killian said. “The best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe is to assume everyone you come into contact with has the virus and act accordingly.”