COVID-19 case numbers dropping, health officials still cautious

“We are encouraged to see lower new case numbers but are cautious based on hospitalization and death numbers,” she said.

Alexander, Burke and Caldwell counties are seeing similar declines in new cases. The drop in cases is a welcome reprieve for health departments juggling vaccinations and contact tracing, Alexander County Health Department Director Leeanne Whisnant said.

“It lets us have a little breathing room because it's hard to constantly be doing contact tracing and testing and vaccinations at the same time,” Whisnant said.

Though it brings relief, Alexander County is still seeing significant deaths and hospitalizations. There are also opportunities for case numbers to see an uptick again, she said.

Though new case numbers have been on the decline, deaths and hospitalizations have not followed suit in Catawba County either. There have been an average of 108 people in the hospital with COVID-19 each day in Catawba County over a week and 18 deaths have been reported in seven days as of Thursday.