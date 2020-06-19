COVID-19 case count climbs by 30 in Catawba County
  Updated
Catawba County added 30 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, which makes 546 total cases, according to the Public Health website.

The county also added one hospitalization, bringing the total to 16 currently. The county listed 238 individuals as recovered from coronavirus. The county’s total deaths due to the virus remain at 13, and 3,017 negative test results have been received.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,652 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. This brings the state total to 49,840. There are still 871 individuals hospitalized across the state, and 1,197 individuals have died from the virus, according to the state.

