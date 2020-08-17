COVID-19 cancels in-person senior visits to farmers market, produce deliveries take place

The smell of cantaloupe wafted out of Heather Ball’s car trunk as she and Thu Ngo loaded 30 locally-grown melons.
On a truck, the pair loaded tomatoes, cucumbers, corn, bell peppers and squash from local vendors at the Catawba County Public Health Farmers Market. The food was headed to seniors who are staying home to stay safe against COVID-19.
Seniors who are part of the Senior Nutrition Services Seniors Morning Out program typically go to the farmers market regularly to get food using vouchers from the state provided for low-income seniors. This year isn’t typical.
With the coronavirus proving risky for older people, in-person meetings of the program are on hold, Catawba County Social Services Nutrition Supervisor Heather Ball said. That includes visits to the farmers market.
Instead, the program is providing activities packets and phone calls with participants. And, with some creative thinking and partnership, they’re delivering fresh produce paid for with the vouchers, Ball said.
“Right now they might not be getting fresh produce because grocery stores and public shopping can pose a risk to seniors,” Ball said.
Programs such as Meals on Wheels deliver to homebound people. The meals are healthy but frozen, Ball said. Her efforts mean fresh nutritious food for seniors like Richard Clark, who appreciates the effort Ball makes to get him fresh food safely.
“I feel safe. We really need to be cautious,” he said.
He and some other select members pick their produce up from Ball after the deliveries make their way from the farmers market to First United Methodist Church in Hickory where Ball and Ngo pack bags for each participant. Each bag has about $12 of produce.
They pack between 30 and 40 bags each week so each of the 145 participants get a bag once a month.
Once packed, the rest of the bags go onto a Greenway transportation bus and drivers take it to the seniors.
Participant Norma Ridenhour said the fresh food is a bright spot — it means fresh creamed corn, cucumber salad and tomato sandwiches. All are a comfort during unusual times.
The program also brings business to the farmers at the farmers market, which is managed by Jessica Cook with Catawba County Public Health. The farmers get to sell their fruits and vegetables and earn money while the seniors are staying safe, Cook said.
The market, which runs every Thursday through Sept. 24 at the health department, is working to make it safe for people to get healthy produce right now, when staying healthy is especially important.
“Part of our market’s goal is to offer safe and convenient ways to purchase produce and fruit and encourage consumption,” Cook said.
Safety and social distancing protocols keep it safe for people who come in person while the Seniors Morning Out participants, who usually come in five separate groups, get their share delivered.
