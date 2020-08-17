COVID-19 cancels in-person senior visits to farmers market, produce deliveries take place

“I feel safe. We really need to be cautious,” he said.

He and some other select members pick their produce up from Ball after the deliveries make their way from the farmers market to First United Methodist Church in Hickory where Ball and Ngo pack bags for each participant. Each bag has about $12 of produce.

They pack between 30 and 40 bags each week so each of the 145 participants get a bag once a month.

Once packed, the rest of the bags go onto a Greenway transportation bus and drivers take it to the seniors.

Participant Norma Ridenhour said the fresh food is a bright spot — it means fresh creamed corn, cucumber salad and tomato sandwiches. All are a comfort during unusual times.

The program also brings business to the farmers at the farmers market, which is managed by Jessica Cook with Catawba County Public Health. The farmers get to sell their fruits and vegetables and earn money while the seniors are staying safe, Cook said.

The market, which runs every Thursday through Sept. 24 at the health department, is working to make it safe for people to get healthy produce right now, when staying healthy is especially important.