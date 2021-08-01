Courts, nonprofits prepare for the worst as eviction moratorium nears end

Organizations and institutions serving Catawba County are bracing for the expiration of the eviction moratorium.
“I hate to say this, but we’re prepared for an explosion if it happens, and we’ll do the best we can, give everybody the good service,” said Catawba County Clerk of Court Kim Sigmon.
The eviction protection issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expired on Saturday and filings for nonpayment can resume this week.
Sigmon said her office is taking an “all-hands-on-deck” approach in the event of a surge. Court workers have prepared extra packets with eviction paperwork.
Sigmon has said her staff is committed to maintaining a level of high service even as the demands on the office increase. Still, she has concerns.
“There is absolutely no way we can keep up with the amount of work that we have with the staff that we have,” Sigmon said. “I definitely could use … at least one or two (more people).”
The Administrative Office of the Courts has approved funding to allow for overtime and the workers at the clerk’s office are no strangers to long work days during the pandemic, Sigmon said.
Other plans for dealing with a heavier workload have also been discussed.
The options include having landlords who come to file a large number of claims to bring self-addressed envelopes so the staff can complete the forms without having to wait long periods of time, Sigmon said.
She has been in talks with the chief district court judge about possibly adding more court sessions to hear evictions if the need arises.
Sigmon’s office will also be promoting the HOPE Program, which provides up to 12 months of rental assistance for people in the majority of North Carolina counties and in all counties in the Hickory area.
While landlords will have a choice over whether to pursue program funds, Sigmon said they want to make people aware of the money in an effort to keep people in their homes while making sure landlords can get paid.
New money and exhausted funds
Additional funding also has been approved for a local program helping people with rent, mortgage and utility assistance.
Lily Moody, interim executive director for Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry, said the organization received an additional $89,000 from the city of Hickory.
Moody said the organization had been in talks with Community Development Manager Karen Dickerson about the diminishing funds to pay rent and utilities. The assistance program was established through an agreement between the city and the ministry in 2020 as a way of using federal COVID-19 funding.
Dickerson was able to help the ministry secure the additional funding, Moody said.
“We won’t stop serving until that $89,000 is gone,” Moody said. She added that people should come to the ministry to see what resources are available beyond the housing and utility program.
Andrea Beatty, the communications and volunteer outreach coordinator for the ministry, said the partnership with the city of Hickory has allowed them to help 210 households this year alone.
Beatty urged people to inquire about the services as soon as they are able.
“We want to make sure that people come to us before they get into those dire straits,” Beatty said.
Representatives from both the Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry and The Salvation Army have said they have exhausted funds from COVID-19 relief programs. Still, those organizations intend to provide what help they can with the other resources they have.
“We’re going through the money like crazy,” Salvation Army Social Services Programs Manager Cindy Connell said. “We’re willing to help, but we can’t help with thousands of dollars of rent for one person.”
She added: “We’re holding our breath right now. We’re projecting that we’re going to have an onslaught.”
A desperate situation
The Foothills branch of Legal Aid of North Carolina is another agency that can provide help to Hickory area residents. The organization offers free legal services.
Hilary Ventura, a managing attorney at the Foothills branch, said the situation regarding residents facing eviction is likely more dire than it was even a few months ago.
The amount of rent owed has only increased, she said. Ventura said that while renters would face plenty of trouble finding new housing with evictions on their records, the rising cost of housing is another barrier for those who will end up losing homes.
“It’s been a bad situation the last few months, and I think it’s only going to get worse,” Ventura said.
She has seen some signs that point to a potential wave of evictions, including an uptick in cases specifically related to subsidized housing.
Amid these challenging circumstances, Ventura said Legal Aid attorneys will do their best to advocate for those threatened with the loss of their homes.
However, she is still aware of the obstacles.
“There’s going to be such limited defenses available to people when they’re being evicted for nonpayment of rent,” she said. “The only real defense to that is to pay, and that’s just not going to be a situation that people will be able to be in. We’ll still try and try to find defenses where they exist but, in general, folks are going to be in a really desperate situation.”
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.