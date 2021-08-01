Courts, nonprofits prepare for the worst as eviction moratorium nears end

A desperate situation

The Foothills branch of Legal Aid of North Carolina is another agency that can provide help to Hickory area residents. The organization offers free legal services.

Hilary Ventura, a managing attorney at the Foothills branch, said the situation regarding residents facing eviction is likely more dire than it was even a few months ago.

The amount of rent owed has only increased, she said. Ventura said that while renters would face plenty of trouble finding new housing with evictions on their records, the rising cost of housing is another barrier for those who will end up losing homes.

“It’s been a bad situation the last few months, and I think it’s only going to get worse,” Ventura said.

She has seen some signs that point to a potential wave of evictions, including an uptick in cases specifically related to subsidized housing.

Amid these challenging circumstances, Ventura said Legal Aid attorneys will do their best to advocate for those threatened with the loss of their homes.

However, she is still aware of the obstacles.

“There’s going to be such limited defenses available to people when they’re being evicted for nonpayment of rent,” she said. “The only real defense to that is to pay, and that’s just not going to be a situation that people will be able to be in. We’ll still try and try to find defenses where they exist but, in general, folks are going to be in a really desperate situation.”

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

