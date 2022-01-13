Court Street Grille in Mountain View closes due to staffing shortage; owner implements 15% inflation charge on all orders

The doors of Court Street Grille in Mountain View have been closed since Jan. 5. The owner says that’s due to staffing shortages. The owner says he hopes to have the business open again in a few weeks.
“This past year has been really rough on us with staff,” Court Street Grille owner Osama Yousef said.
He said the restaurant has struggled with staffing and quarantines, which led to the Hickory location being closed on multiple occasions.
“Normally, we would run with between 20 to 25 staff members. Lately we have been running with 12 or less staff members,” he said.
Yousef said it has been mentally exhausting trying to keep both the Hickory and Lincolnton restaurants open. Yousef said that he and his friend Jeremy Upton, who runs the Hickory location, decided it would be best to close the Hickory restaurant until enough staff members could be hired and trained. Yousef said they would need between 16 and 20 new staff members to reopen.
Until the Hickory location can reopen, Upton and his staff have been working at the Lincolnton location. This is where new hires will be trained as well. Yousef said it was difficult to train new hires at the Hickory location, because Upton would often be working alone in the kitchen.
Yousef said he has spoken with several friends and other business owners who have been having the same problem. Yousef said he hopes staffing issues across the country improve.
“I started working in ’89 as a dishwasher. The past two years have been as stressful as all 32 years combined,” Yousef said.
In December 2020, Yousef closed the Court Street Grille at Lake James. He’s been running the Court Street Grille in Lincolnton since 2003, and Jan. 1 was the 10-year anniversary for the Hickory location.
Yousef said experience is not necessary. Wages for waiting staff is $2.50 or more and wages for cooks and other positions is $10 or more an hour. For anyone interested in applying, call the Court Street Grille in Lincolnton at 704-732-3242 or drop by the location to speak with Osama Yousef, Carrie Yousef, Jeremy Upton or Sara Upton.
Price increases
Prices at the Court Street Grille restaurants have increased since November due to an increase in supply costs, according to a Nov. 9, 2021, post on the Court Street Grille — Hickory Facebook page.
“Out of necessity during these hard times, we will be implementing a 15% inflation charge on all tickets. We ask for your patience as we manage through global supply chain issues, increased food, labor, freight and shipping costs. We hope that these things will turn around and that this charge will just be a temporary solution to allow us to continue to serve you,” the post said.
The post shared the prices per case for various supplies that the restaurant uses from 2019, 2020 and 2021.
“These prices have been increasing for over a year, with a very noticeable spike this past month. We have been dealing with these cost increases and doing our best to work through them,” the post said.
One item mentioned was pepperoni. In 2019, pepperoni cost $39.18 per case and cost $106.79 per case in 2021, according to the post. Yousef said that the number of cases ordered for each item varies each week depending on demand. Court Street Grille is still implementing a 15% inflation charge.