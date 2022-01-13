Court Street Grille in Mountain View closes due to staffing shortage; owner implements 15% inflation charge on all orders

The doors of Court Street Grille in Mountain View have been closed since Jan. 5. The owner says that’s due to staffing shortages. The owner says he hopes to have the business open again in a few weeks.

“This past year has been really rough on us with staff,” Court Street Grille owner Osama Yousef said.

He said the restaurant has struggled with staffing and quarantines, which led to the Hickory location being closed on multiple occasions.

“Normally, we would run with between 20 to 25 staff members. Lately we have been running with 12 or less staff members,” he said.

Yousef said it has been mentally exhausting trying to keep both the Hickory and Lincolnton restaurants open. Yousef said that he and his friend Jeremy Upton, who runs the Hickory location, decided it would be best to close the Hickory restaurant until enough staff members could be hired and trained. Yousef said they would need between 16 and 20 new staff members to reopen.