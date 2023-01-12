Couples' painting party scheduled in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center announces a Valentine’s Day-themed couples' painting party (ages 21 and older) at The Vault in Bethlehem, 9541 N.C. 127 North. The event will be held on Friday, Feb. 10, from 7-10 p.m.

All painting levels are welcome. Painting instructor Abby Moretz will guide participants as they create their own 11-by-14-inch canvas. Each couple will create two canvases that will work together to create a one-of-a-kind joint artwork. All art materials will be provided by the Hiddenite Center.

The cost of this event is $25 per participant for Friends of the Center or $30 per participant for non-members. Pre-registration is requested for this event.

Visit hiddenitearts.org to access the online registration link or call 828-632-6966 to register by phone. To book private painting parties with Abby Moretz, call 828-632-6966 or email info@hiddenitearts.org.