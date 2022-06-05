Couple's home is part farm, part zoo

When fellow Conover resident Vae Hamilton told me about a woman who raises emus and, while they’re young, puts little harnesses on them and walks them around, I practically begged for contact information. The request intensified when Vae showed me a picture of a baby emu with a harness on it.

A few days later, Vae provided a phone number for Vicki Mullins, who, with her husband Wil Mullins, lives on 14 acres not far from downtown Catawba. This was going to be a trip filled with Kodak moments requiring photography expertise, so I asked the HDR’s photojournalist Robert Reed to join me.

Well, it’s much more than an emu farm. It’s what Vicki and Wil call a farzoo — part farm, part zoo. There are emus, of course — 23 of them, peafowl, ducks, quail, geese, chickens, 12 varieties of birds, two cats, and three Great Pyrenees. We saw the Mullinses’ lovely home, swells and dips of grassy expanse, a pond, roomy cage-like lodging for the baby emus, and outbuildings for dozens and dozens of exotic birds: finches, lovebirds, parakeets, cockatiels, and so on. The Mullinses’ younger cat, a tuxedo kitten named Diameter (aka Kitty Di), has been assigned barn cat duty and is currently growing in stature in one of the outbuildings.

The gentle blond bears (how I describe the Great Pyrenees), whose names are Pi, Cyrkle and Equals (with the older cat’s name being R Square), greeted Robert and me. In the distance we saw three grown emus, the friendliest of which was 3-year-old Leah, who loves to be stroked. It was my first emu fondling. I ran my fingers down the back of her neck, feeling the coarse black hairs that looked as if they’d been permed.

Wil and Vicki began sharing emu facts. The birds’ season is in the fall. That’s when the females’ light blue skin becomes darker blue, and the fellas are less interested in being friends with humans. Wil likened it to teenagers having eyes only for each other. It takes around 55 days for an emu egg to hatch.

Here’s where the story gets good. The mom emu lays her eggs pretty much wherever she feels like it, and then she’s done, finished, and ready to live a carefree life or maybe find another beau and start over. The dad moves the eggs — around 13 max — to the nest he’s prepared. If there are more eggs to be gathered, he ignores them. Vicki found an egg while mowing one day. She put it in the Mullins farm incubator, and it hatched. Its name is Jackie.

The male sits on the eggs for about eight weeks. “He doesn’t eat. He doesn’t drink. He doesn’t even go to the bathroom,” announced Vicki. “He’s in a state like hibernation. He’s awake, but his body has pretty much shut down.”

“The father will mother the babies for about 18 months,” Wil added.

Wil brought a baby emu, one he called “a 3-week-old white,” to Robert and me for inspection. “If you take just one and love it, they become pets,” said Wil.

That’s the goal: to sell baby emus as pets. Vicki and Wil also sell eggs and the exotic birds they raise.

Here are more emu facts I picked up from animals.sandiegozoo.org: The female lays five to 15 eggs per clutch, producing up to three clutches per season. Eggs are 5-by-3.5 inches and weigh 1 to 4 pounds. Emus’ adult height is 4.9 to 6.2 feet, and they weigh 66 to 121 pounds. They are flightless running birds and rank second largest (behind ostriches) in the world. Furthermore, they like to swim, can sprint 30 mph, and can jump seven feet straight up.

Before continuing with emu talk, let me tell you about Vicki and Wil. They aren’t from around these parts, but they seem to have fallen in love with the area, just as they fell in love with each other some 20-plus years ago.

They came from California. Vicki was born and raised there and became a flight attendant with TWA and then a high school counselor. Wil’s a West Virginia native who transplanted to California by way of the military. In the Golden State, he worked as an attorney practicing family law. They met in 1994 through newspaper personal ads. Wil read Vicki’s and called her for a date.

It was Wil who was the bird enthusiast. The first time Vicki visited Wil’s home, she was ushered to his large backyard aviary. “I thought it was cool,” said Vicki. “He can’t be a bad guy if he raises all these birds.”

The couple married in 1999.

In 2006, Wil suggested they consider where to live out their retirement years. Vicki happened to be reading a Nicholas Sparks book at the time. The author lives in North Carolina, and it’s the setting of his books. “I looked at my book, and I said, ‘North Carolina,’” Vicki recalled.

The couple wanted to be in the countryside and not too far from Charlotte. “We wanted some dirt,” Wil pointed out.

Wil gave all his birds to a neighbor. On June 30, 2015, Vicki and Will traveled cross country to North Carolina. Until their current house was completed in 2016, they lived in Sherrills Ford. Once in Catawba, Wil and Vicki bought ducks and chickens from various farms. When the outbuildings were added, Wil ordered exotic birds from California and set up an aviary.

Raising emus came about due to taxes. “You couldn’t get a farm credit unless you had enough sales of agricultural animals,” Wil explained, saying he researched, looking for birds he could raise on the property. “Emus were the friendliest, and after they’re full grown, they seem to meet our needs. We can sell the emu chicks and eggs to meet our tax credit and still have the birds.” In April 2019, Vicki and Wil bought their first emus from Liberty Acres in Liberty, North Carolina. “We got four chicks less than two weeks old,” said Wil. “Within two months, we also bought eggs. We hatched three.”

Vicki and Wil put harnesses on the chicks and walk them around “to socialize them,” Wil said. “When they get to 120 pounds, they walk you.”

The birds like the Mullinses and follow them around, preferring to be in their vicinities — unless it’s mating season. An emu owner has to hide all her shiny objects, though. Emus will pilfer them, including eyeglasses plucked off a person’s face, keys pulled out of a golf cart ignition, and cellphones from back pockets.

Besides caring for a big chunk of land and all its feathered and furry inhabitants, Vicki paints and bakes, and Wil serves as a certified legal mediator for the courts. Both also work as high school substitutes.

All the farzoo creatures get along nicely. The humans and R Square have the house; the little birds, chickens, and barn kitty have outbuildings; the ducks and geese and quail hang close to the pond; the peafowl sleep in the trees; the baby emus relax in their enclosure; and the Great Pyrenees and emus bed down outdoors wherever they please. The only thing missing is a veterinarian. Vicki and Wil would like to find one who can offer expertise for all the members of their farzoo.

Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net.