Couple spent 2 decades as missionaries in Southern Africa

I heard about a book that came out in 2021, a compilation of recollections and reflections of 20 years in Southern Africa — Zimbabwe, Bophuthatswana, Botswana, and South Africa — by Baptist missionaries Rose Ann and Roger Childres of Icard.

The self-published “Two More into Southern Africa” is an easy read full of challenges, new friendships, hard work, dedication, and unwavering faith. Readers find humor and fright, venomous snakes and angry baboons, deaths and births, car thefts and murder, witch doctors, gangs, and unexpected culture-fueled behaviors and habits. Throughout are two big-hearted, patient people who left home in 1982 for what they thought would be two years of service, but Africa got into their blood and they into Africa.

The couple’s missionary work began after owning and managing the popular Hickory Bible Center bookstore for 12 years. Said Rose Ann, “In 1982, the Foreign Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention decided they could use us because we had bookstore experience. First, they assigned us to Jerusalem, but that changed, and they wanted us to go to Zimbabwe to manage the bookstores that were there.”

“God was in it,” said Roger about their decision to go. “When we were in the New York airport getting ready to leave America, we looked at each other and said, ‘What in the world are we doing?’ But we never looked back.”

In their mid-40s at the time, the couple left two grown children, a grandchild, parents, friends, a comfortable home, a thriving business — which they sold two years later — and a host of simple luxuries.

Within days of their arrival in Zimbabwe, the assignment changed to working at the Baptist publishing house, printing Sunday school materials, gospel tracts, songbooks, and so forth — all in multiple languages, some for other mission groups.

Rose Ann and Roger were considered volunteers and received a small stipend, housing, and transportation. Two years later, they returned to the United States to train to become full-time missionaries. After six months, they were on their way back to Zimbabwe to serve in the publishing house five more years. Roger was the director; Rose Ann worked in the office. “The [Zimbabwe people] were very open to the gospel,” said Roger. “Their culture is that they’ll give you a hearing. They are very agreeable.”

There were always other Americans around, other missionaries, U.S. government people, and those from different agencies, such as the Peace Corps.

When it became too difficult to get work permits from the Zimbabwe government, the Childreses prayed “about God moving us,” said Rose Ann. They weren’t ready to give up on Africa. “Its dust gets in your nostrils,” said Rose Ann. “You come to love it.”

An opening presented itself in Bophuthatswana “to serve in the publications work and direct the Setswana Language Centre where missionaries came to learn language and culture to serve in Botswana and South Africa,” wrote Rose Ann in a summary of her and Roger’s African appointments. Locals did the teaching. For a year, studying eight or more hours a day, the Childreses studied the language Setswana. On the weekends, they engaged in activities with their teacher so they could practice Setswana and learn the culture: weddings, funerals, shopping, etc.

The Childreses’ language teacher, Madame Bertha, who spoke five African languages, became one of Rose Ann’s best friends. On one occasion, Madame Bertha took Rose Ann and Roger to a village to meet a woman who’d just lost her husband. He’d been the village’s chief. Neither of the woman’s sons wanted the job, so, according to village custom, the woman became the new chief.

The Childreses lived in a village. “When you live in a village,” Rose Ann began, “everyone knows who you are. Like living in a glass house. We were outsiders, but we built relationships.”

In 1992, the mission board asked the Childreses to move the language center and publications to Botswana, “so we could better serve the Batswana people and the missionaries serving among them,” Rose Ann wrote.

Two years later, Rose Ann and Roger were asked to go to Johannesburg, South Africa, to be directors of the Baptist guest house and for Roger to work as mission business manager for South Africa. “It was the most unsafe place we lived in Africa because of crime,” said Rose Ann. “We felt safer in villages. We served there until July 1998.”

“We began to get restless,” Roger shared, “and for the first time, we were burnt out. We wanted to go back to the African people, to the village.” They asked the mission if they could move back to Botswana. Their request granted, they became partnership/volunteer coordinators for that area as well as coordinating publication of literature and other church supplies and tracts in the Setswana and Kalanga languages. “It was like coming home again,” said Roger in the book.

In the village of Mogoditswana they worked with the church and an African pastor and were involved in various activities, such as Rose Ann teaching sewing and English classes and both Childreses ministering to AIDS orphans and street children. It wasn’t unusual for the Childres home to be filled with teenagers who came for food, fun, and Bible lessons.

Rose Ann and Roger fulfilled a stateside mission board assignment from late 2000 to late 2001 and then retired from full-time career service in January 2002. They weren’t finished, however. In 2003, they worked as volunteers in Cape Town, South Africa, for six months in the strategy coordinator’s office, and then in 2005, they were back in Zimbabwe and the publishing house for six months to cover for missionaries on furlough. During this time, they returned to ministering to AIDS orphans, among other out-of-office endeavors.

In 2010, the Childreses, jokingly referred to by then as “recycled missionaries” by a friend, spent six weeks in South Africa and Zimbabwe, conducting community surveys, teaching arts and crafts skills to African women so they could earn money, and ministering through publications.

Back on U.S. soil for good, Rose Ann and Roger visited 11 states in 10 months, giving 60 talks about their experiences, mission work, and the needs of the African people, particularly in Zimbabwe, where the couple had witnessed shortages of all kinds: food, fuel, water, electricity, and so on.

Rose Ann and Roger said that during their decades in Southern Africa, they had good accommodations — basic housing — and most of the time, electricity and water. They spent months-long furloughs in the U.S. and enjoyed hosting family and friends who traveled to Southern Africa to visit them.

One of Rose Ann and Roger’s favorite activities was being counselors at an annual mission-hosted kids camp. Young people from 11 African countries attended the week-long event. To share a little of America with the children, the counselors served hamburgers and pizza and taught the youths how to play various American games.

Roger said the biggest challenge of being a missionary was learning the language. Rose Ann added that figuring the right way to approach people took time. For example, one didn’t meet someone on the street and say, “Hi, how are you?” and move on. You had a more in-depth discussion.

And, there was getting used to the metric system.

They had no trouble finding medical help when they needed it, and they ate well: fresh fruits and vegetables and cooking from scratch.

Considering the challenges and dangers the Childreses faced, “Two More into Southern Africa” is upbeat, even funny in places, such as this excerpt I’ll leave with you: “Rose Ann has the distinct honor of being one of very few people who have gotten a speeding ticket on two different continents! One in Bophuthatswana doing 50 kilometers an hour in a 35 kilometer zone; it was a speed trap; the other one in our beloved South Carolina on the way to the beach!”

Salang sentle. (Setswana for “stay well.”)

For a copy of “Two More into Southern Africa,” text Rose Ann Childres at 828-781-7524 or email rogroschil@gmail.com. Fifty percent of the proceeds will go toward mission outreach in Southern Africa.