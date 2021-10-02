Couple found dead in Observer News Enterprise building; deaths under investigation

The bodies of a Newton couple were found inside the Observer News Enterprise building late Friday, according to a release from the Newton Police Department.

Cindy J. Hull, 55, and Larry B. Brigham, 58, were located in the building by officers, who were in the process of searching for two missing people. Both Hull and Brigham had been shot, according to the release.

The officers entered the building after noticing the vehicles of the missing people in the parking lot, according to the release.

"(This) appears be an isolated incident and there are no remaining threats to the community,” Newton police Chief Vidal Sipe said in the release.

Maj. Tim Hayes of the Newton Police Department said he could not share any additional details as of Saturday morning.

The police department is investigating the case with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the police at 828-465-7430 or the sheriff’s office at 828-465-8340.

