On May 31, 1963, Ted and Doris Fulbright were married in Gaffney, S.C., by Justice of the Peace W.R. Douglas. Afterwards, they found a motel, The Shamrock Motel, close to where I-85 was under construction. It is still in business today. At the time, The Shamrock had a dining room where they shared their first meal as man and wife.

Now, 60 years later, they celebrate many loving memories and God has blessed them with four children: Vicki, Kelly, Phillip and Brent and their spouses. They have nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. It has been a blessing to them to see their grandchildren begin to marry and start their own families.

On May 14, the siblings coordinated a celebration luncheon at the Grove Park Inn, Asheville, where they honored their parents for the milestone they accomplished.

The Fulbrights live in Connelly Springs and are members at Oak Ridge Baptist Church.