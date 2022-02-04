County Youth Council accepting funding requests

HICKORY — The Catawba County Youth Council is accepting requests for funding proposals (RFPs) targeted to address the impact areas of health, education and income as they relate to the needs and wellbeing of children and youth in our community.

The Youth Council partners with the Catawba County United Way in this annual community investment process. The RFP applications are due to the Catawba County United Way (CCUW) by midnight on March 4.

RFPs will be considered by the Catawba County Youth Council from organizations who are either incorporated as a not-for-profit, tax-exempt entity or who have a 501-C3 legal status, within Catawba County. They must comply with applicable legal, federal, state and local operating and reporting requirements (e.g. government approved accounting practices, annual audit, 990, nondiscrimination). Agencies will need to provide proof of their nonprofit status.

RFPs for consideration by the Youth Council must be programs operated by an active, responsible and voluntary governing body and adhere to a locally developed and adopted code of ethics for volunteers and staff, which include provisions for ethical management, publicity, fundraising practices and full and fair disclosure.