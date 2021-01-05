County vaccine appointment phone line overwhelmed

Appointments for Catawba County residents 75 and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine opened on Tuesday. So many people called Catawba County Public Health that the appointment phone line crashed.

Catawba County isn’t alone, Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said. Health departments across the state have been overloaded by calls to receive the vaccine, she said.

“Our phone system has been overwhelmed with calls this morning and it is causing people to have trouble getting through,” Killian said.

Some callers heard a fast “busy” tone. Others heard the number has been disconnected, according to the health department. The county IT department was working on the issue Tuesday morning, Killian said.

Some callers were able to get through and those who are eligible — Catawba County residents who are frontline health care workers at risk of being exposed to COVID-19 or residents over 75 years old — got appointments scheduled, Killian said.

Anyone who could not get through is asked to wait and try back later, Killian said.

“We will be returning calls for people who have left us messages well into this (Tuesday) afternoon and this evening,” she said.