County vaccine appointment phone line overwhelmed

Appointments for Catawba County residents 75 and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine opened on Tuesday. So many people called Catawba County Public Health that the appointment phone line crashed.
Catawba County isn’t alone, Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said. Health departments across the state have been overloaded by calls to receive the vaccine, she said.
“Our phone system has been overwhelmed with calls this morning and it is causing people to have trouble getting through,” Killian said.
Some callers heard a fast “busy” tone. Others heard the number has been disconnected, according to the health department. The county IT department was working on the issue Tuesday morning, Killian said.
Some callers were able to get through and those who are eligible — Catawba County residents who are frontline health care workers at risk of being exposed to COVID-19 or residents over 75 years old — got appointments scheduled, Killian said.
Anyone who could not get through is asked to wait and try back later, Killian said.
“We will be returning calls for people who have left us messages well into this (Tuesday) afternoon and this evening,” she said.
Not all counties are at the point of allowing people over 75 to be vaccinated. The Burke County Health Department is not yet vaccinating people over 75 and asked that people stop calling for appointments.
As of Tuesday morning, 2,150 county residents have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The number is 891 more people than the previous week.
So far, Catawba County Public Health, Frye Regional Medical Center and Catawba Valley Medical Center have all received shipments of the vaccine.
There are now 12 county residents who have had their second dose of the vaccine, completing the vaccine series.
In Caldwell County, 817 people have gotten the first dose and one person has completed the series.
In Burke County, 997 residents have received the first dose and one has completed the series.
In Alexander County, 319 residents have had the first dose and two have completed the series.
Statewide, 109,799 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 461 had completed the series as of Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.
Case count
There were 221 new COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County on Tuesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The new cases bring the county total to 12,238 cases since the pandemic began.
Five new deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the county total to 175.