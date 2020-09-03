County to help repair private roads, raise to DOT standards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County is planning to set up a program to help neighborhoods get their roads maintained by the state.

At Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners subcommittee meeting, Catawba County Utilities and Engineering Director Peter Shonka presented a plan for the county to upgrade private streets. The goal is to improve the streets to the state standard for the N.C. Department of Transportation to take over. The county would put up the money to upgrade the roads but the homeowners on the street would ultimately pay back the county over several years, Shonka said.

Over the years, the county has heard from citizens living in subdivisions or on private roads who asked for the county’s help in getting the road maintained by the NCDOT, Shonka said. To get on the state maintenance list, there are standards to be met, including the state of repair of the road. To get to that point, it takes money and an organized group of neighbors. But often the developers of the subdivisions have left the project or a homeowner's association is not in place to organize paying to repair the road, Shonka said.

“There’s a big cost to bring these roads to DOT standards and get them on the DOT maintenance program,” he said.