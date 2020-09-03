County to help repair private roads, raise to DOT standards

Catawba County is planning to set up a program to help neighborhoods get their roads maintained by the state.
At Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners subcommittee meeting, Catawba County Utilities and Engineering Director Peter Shonka presented a plan for the county to upgrade private streets. The goal is to improve the streets to the state standard for the N.C. Department of Transportation to take over. The county would put up the money to upgrade the roads but the homeowners on the street would ultimately pay back the county over several years, Shonka said.
Over the years, the county has heard from citizens living in subdivisions or on private roads who asked for the county’s help in getting the road maintained by the NCDOT, Shonka said. To get on the state maintenance list, there are standards to be met, including the state of repair of the road. To get to that point, it takes money and an organized group of neighbors. But often the developers of the subdivisions have left the project or a homeowner's association is not in place to organize paying to repair the road, Shonka said.
“There’s a big cost to bring these roads to DOT standards and get them on the DOT maintenance program,” he said.
Now, the county is considering a program to front the money needed to bring the roads to state standards. Neighborhoods could petition for their roads to be a part of the program.
The county would oversee construction with the NCDOT to get the road on the state maintenance list, Shonka said. After the project is complete, the residents would pay for the project through tax assessments over 10 years.
The county could charge up to 8 percent in interest, though Shonka recommended basing interest on market conditions. The homeowners would be able to pay off the project early.
The improvements would only be done if 75 percent of the homeowners agree and 75 percent of the land along the road is owned by agreeing landowners, Shonka said.
For each road repair, there would be a public hearing for the project and a public hearing for what landowners would be paying the county back.
The county has been in talks with the NCDOT, which is on board with the program, Shonka said.
The full board of commissioners will vote on the program at the Sept. 7 meeting.
